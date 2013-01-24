How to set up your own outdoor workout 

Circuit workouts are the perfect way to burn calories. The exercises are focused on a combination of cardio and weight training. You target your muscles through short, intense bursts of activity. By minimizing your rest time between exercises, you effectively increase your heart and metabolic rate. That means you burn more calories in less time and increase weight loss. It’s fine to use your own body weight, but the more experienced athletes can add dumbbells or resistance bands to increase the impact of your workout.

Time to get started. This is how to set up your training in 3 simple steps.

1. Make sure to get your muscles warmed up. Take at least 5 minutes to go for a power walk or jog. Finish your warm-up with some stretching and exercises like jumping jacks, arm rotations and squats.

2. Decide on the duration of your workout. The perfect circuit training takes between 10 and 45 minutes, depending on your fitness level.

3. Create your circuit. Select exercises that train different parts of your body. You can find a lot of inspiration on YouTube, Google or in real-life – but we’ll get you started with some circuit training exercises for beginners

Park bench dip. Sit on a bench and place your hands on either side of your hips. Your arms should be parallel to your shoulders. Slide your butt forward and support yourself with your hands. Bend your elbows and bring your upper arms almost parallel to the ground, then return to starting position. Do 15 reps.

Park bench push-up. Face a bench and place your hands on it. Walk your feet out behind you until your legs are fully extended. Move your lower chest towards the bench, then push up. Do 12 reps.

Step up. Use a step, log or flat rock. Step up with your left foot and lift your right leg directly behind you. Step down and repeat on the opposite side. Want more? Start raising your legs diagonally and sidewards. Do the entire cycle 26 times.

Hanging crunch. Take hold of a sturdy tree branch or the monkey bars on a playground. Keep your arms fully extended, then start bringing your knees to your abs. Do 12 reps or as many as you can.