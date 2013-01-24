  • 2 year warranty

    Reading Time: 5 Min
    How to set up your own outdoor workout
    How to set up your own outdoor workout 

    How to set up your own outdoor workout 

     

    Fresh air, inspiring surroundings and all the space you need: what's not to love about working out outside. Not sure where to start with your circuit training or cardio workout? Don’t worry, we have plenty of tips for you. Put on your sporting gear, grab a big bottle of water and make your way to the garden or park - it's time to burn some calories.

    Why you should work out outside 

    workout banner

    As we are spending so much time inside our homes, you might as well go outside for your workout. And good thing there are plenty of other reasons to do so:

     

    • You’ll feel happier and healthier. According to a study, people who work out outside score higher on tests measuring vitality and energy and lower on anger and depression. That’s an easy win!

     

    • Lower stress and blood pressure. When walking or running in nature, or even just in an urban setting, try not to plan, think, judge, or worry. It will lower your stress levels and blood pressure significantly.

     

    • Getting your daily dose of vitamin D. Natural sunlight doesn't only help to keep your bones and teeth healthy, but also your muscles. Vitamin D enhances energy generation and oxidation of tissues, thereby promoting healthy muscle growth.

     

    • Your motivation will increase. Nice surroundings will take your mind off sore muscles and boredom. We promise you can do much more than you normally could!  

     

    • You’ll burn more calories. Research shows that athletes burn 10 percent more calories outdoors compared to walking or running indoors.

    What outdoor exercise equipment do you need?

    people workout banner
    Are you already convinced and researching the best garden gym equipment? Stop your search, because working out outside doesn't mean you need to buy all kinds of outdoor exercise equipment. Your bodyweight, a good pair of shoes, plenty of water and sun protection is all you need - and don't forget park benches, picnic tables and stairs can serve as work-out equipment just as well! If your workouts get too easy after a while, you could consider buying weights, like kettlebells and dumbbells.

    Getting fit with circuit training

    A man doing curcuit workouts

    Circuit workouts are the perfect way to burn calories. The exercises are focused on a combination of cardio and weight training. You target your muscles through short, intense bursts of activity. By minimizing your rest time between exercises, you effectively increase your heart and metabolic rate. That means you burn more calories in less time and increase weight loss. It’s fine to use your own body weight, but the more experienced athletes can add dumbbells or resistance bands to increase the impact of your workout. 

     

    Time to get started. This is how to set up your training in 3 simple steps. 

     

    1. Make sure to get your muscles warmed up. Take at least 5 minutes to go for a power walk or jog. Finish your warm-up with some stretching and exercises like jumping jacks, arm rotations and squats. 

     

    2. Decide on the duration of your workout. The perfect circuit training takes between 10 and 45 minutes, depending on your fitness level.

     

    3. Create your circuit. Select exercises that train different parts of your body. You can find a lot of inspiration on YouTube, Google or in real-life – but we’ll get you started with some circuit training exercises for beginners

     

    • Park bench dip. Sit on a bench and place your hands on either side of your hips. Your arms should be parallel to your shoulders. Slide your butt forward and support yourself with your hands. Bend your elbows and bring your upper arms almost parallel to the ground, then return to starting position. Do 15 reps.  

     

    • Park bench push-up. Face a bench and place your hands on it. Walk your feet out behind you until your legs are fully extended. Move your lower chest towards the bench, then push up. Do 12 reps.  

     

    • Step up. Use a step, log or flat rock. Step up with your left foot and lift your right leg directly behind you. Step down and repeat on the opposite side. Want more? Start raising your legs diagonally and sidewards. Do the entire cycle 26 times.  

     

    • Hanging crunch. Take hold of a sturdy tree branch or the monkey bars on a playground. Keep your arms fully extended, then start bringing your knees to your abs. Do 12 reps or as many as you can.  

     

    • Side shuffle. Stand with your feet hip distance apart, elbows bent, with fists near your ribs. Take three giant steps to your right, sliding your left foot to meet the right. Bend your knees and jump up, turning to face the opposite direction. Repeat the shuffle to your left. Continue alternating for one minute.  

    Cardio workout: running 

    a running man

    Want to work on your stamina a bit more? Then cardio training is the right workout for you. Contrary to circuit training, where you perform exercises in short bursts at high intensity, cardio training focusses on repetitive movements at moderate intensity over a longer period1. From walking and cycling to dancing and rowing, they are all considered cardio training. Going for a run is probably the most well-known cardio exercise. Running can do a lot for your health: it boosts your mood, ability to focus and also improves cardiovascular health. It's a great way to burn calories, which is convenient if you want to lose weight. 

     

    Want to feel that runner's high? Great, but be aware that running and building up stamina certainly isn't easy. Start responsibly and make sure you are used to a fast walking pace first. After a while, you can start off with a running schedule for beginners. These plans, which you can find online, alternate walking and running. You’ll gradually move towards a higher run/walk ratio – and before you know it, you’ll be running 30 minutes non-stop! Can't keep up with the schedule? No worries, you can just repeat this week’s schedule several times. Remember, it's not about being the fastest, but about getting a stronger body in a healthy way.  

     

    To prevent any injuries, make sure to stretch properly before and after your work-out. Sore muscles are a part of the deal, but if a part of your body starts to hurt, make sure to consult a physiotherapist.  

