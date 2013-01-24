How to set up your own outdoor workout 

Search terms
Fresh air, inspiring surroundings and all the space you need: what's not to love about working out outside. Not sure where to start with your circuit training or cardio workout? Don’t worry, we have plenty of tips for you. Put on your sporting gear, grab a big bottle of water and make your way to the garden or park - it's time to burn some calories.
As we are spending so much time inside our homes, you might as well go outside for your workout. And good thing there are plenty of other reasons to do so:
Circuit workouts are the perfect way to burn calories. The exercises are focused on a combination of cardio and weight training. You target your muscles through short, intense bursts of activity. By minimizing your rest time between exercises, you effectively increase your heart and metabolic rate. That means you burn more calories in less time and increase weight loss. It’s fine to use your own body weight, but the more experienced athletes can add dumbbells or resistance bands to increase the impact of your workout.
Time to get started. This is how to set up your training in 3 simple steps.
1. Make sure to get your muscles warmed up. Take at least 5 minutes to go for a power walk or jog. Finish your warm-up with some stretching and exercises like jumping jacks, arm rotations and squats.
2. Decide on the duration of your workout. The perfect circuit training takes between 10 and 45 minutes, depending on your fitness level.
3. Create your circuit. Select exercises that train different parts of your body. You can find a lot of inspiration on YouTube, Google or in real-life – but we’ll get you started with some circuit training exercises for beginners
Want to work on your stamina a bit more? Then cardio training is the right workout for you. Contrary to circuit training, where you perform exercises in short bursts at high intensity, cardio training focusses on repetitive movements at moderate intensity over a longer period1. From walking and cycling to dancing and rowing, they are all considered cardio training. Going for a run is probably the most well-known cardio exercise. Running can do a lot for your health: it boosts your mood, ability to focus and also improves cardiovascular health. It's a great way to burn calories, which is convenient if you want to lose weight.
Want to feel that runner's high? Great, but be aware that running and building up stamina certainly isn't easy. Start responsibly and make sure you are used to a fast walking pace first. After a while, you can start off with a running schedule for beginners. These plans, which you can find online, alternate walking and running. You’ll gradually move towards a higher run/walk ratio – and before you know it, you’ll be running 30 minutes non-stop! Can't keep up with the schedule? No worries, you can just repeat this week’s schedule several times. Remember, it's not about being the fastest, but about getting a stronger body in a healthy way.
To prevent any injuries, make sure to stretch properly before and after your work-out. Sore muscles are a part of the deal, but if a part of your body starts to hurt, make sure to consult a physiotherapist.