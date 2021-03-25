Where can I find the model and the serial number of my Philips Vacuum?
If you are wondering how to find the model and the serial number of your Philips Vacuum, please find the information about this below.
The model and the serial number of your Philips Vacuum
We advise that you write down the correct type and serial number of your Philips Vacuum beforehand.
This model number and serial number information can be found on a plate. Depending on your model, the type plate is located on the bottom of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner, underneath the dust container, on the back of the handheld vacuum or behind the water tank of the device (see the images below for examples).
Most of the time, the model number is located in the upper left-hand corner. It starts with the letters FC followed by four digits. E.g. FC7080/xx.
The serial number is in the bottom right-hand corner and consists of four digits: the first two digits mark the year and the second two digits mark the week number. E.g.: 1850, 1734. In some cases, S/N is printed in front of the serial number.
