Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products
    BT7500/13 Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer
    Please be aware that your product may differ in colour from this picture but the support information is the same
    View product

    Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

    BT7500/13

    The vacuum system of my Philips Beard Trimmer does not work

    If the vacuum system of your beard trimmer is not sucking in your trimmed hair, try our troubleshooting advice to solve this issue.

    The hair collection chamber is full

    The hair collection chamber is the area underneath your trimming attachment where all the hair get sucked in. Once this chamber is full, it will no longer have the capacity to hold any more hair. This may make it seem like the vacuum system is not working. However, you just need to empty the hair chamber.

    Open the hair collection chamber and shake out all the hair collected in it. Use the brush supplied with your trimmer or a cotton bud to clean any remaining hair still stuck inside the chamber.

    If you have a very long or dense beard, the hair chamber will fill up more quickly. In this case, you may need to empty it during the trimming session to make sure the vacuum functions properly.

    Never use water to clean the hair chamber as this can damage the appliance.

    Cleaning the hair chamber Philips Beard Trimmer

    The attachment is dirty

    Always make sure that the attachment is clean so that that vacuum opening is not hampered or jammed by dirt or leftover hair.

    The air slots are covered

    The Philips Beard Trimmer has air slots on its body, to allow the air to be sucked in and blown out. Make sure these slots are not covered or blocked when you use the trimmer, as this can affect the vacuuming function of the trimmer.

    Air slots Philips Beard Trimmer

    The trimmer is not used correctly

    Make sure you move the beard trimmer against the direction of your hair growth. Always make smooth gentle strokes. This will allow your trimmer to efficiently suck in the trimmed hair as you go.

    If you have tried the advice above and are still not happy with the vacuuming function of your trimmer then please contact us.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: BT7500/13 , BT7520/13 , BT7512/13 , QT4013/16 , BT7202/13 , BT7085/32 , QT4013/23 , QT4002/13 , QT4005/13 , QT4050/15 , QT4090/32 , QT4090/15 , QT4075/32 , QT4070/41 , QT4070/32 , QT4070/15 , QT4050/41 , QT4050/32 , QT4045/70 , T780/60 , T980/60 , QT4085/70 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

    Other issues

    Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)

    Search by product number.

    Search terms
    Recommended results
      Where can I find my product number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual
      Look on the manual
      Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
      Search results for {words} ({number} products)

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      We found more than 1 product.

      Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products
      Register your product
      Register your product

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register your product

      Subscribe  to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Discover
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now