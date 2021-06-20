Home
    BRI958/00 Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL hair removal device
    Please be aware that your product may differ in colour from this picture but the support information is the same
    Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL hair removal device

    BRI958/00

    My Philips Lumea gives off a burning smell during treatment

    If your Philips Lumea is producing a strange smell during usage, please read on to discover the possible causes for this issue and how to easily fix them yourself.

    You have not removed hair from your skin

    Before using Philips Lumea, it is important to have a hair-free skin. If there are still hairs on the area that you are treating, they may get burnt. This can feel uncomfortable and give off a burning smell or even some smoke.

    You can remove your hair by shaving, epilating or waxing. If you choose to wax we advise waiting at least 24 hours before using Lumea.

    Removing hair from your skin before using Philips Lumea

    Your skin is not clean

    Before treating your skin with Philips Lumea it should be properly cleaned and dried. Any residues on your skin can be burnt by the Lumea's flash and produce a burning smell.

    Your Philips Lumea is not clean

    The glass on your Philips Lumea needs regular cleaning. A dirty glass can produce an unpleasant or burning smell.

    Keeping your Lumea clean is also very important to ensure an effective treatment. So make sure that you clean your Lumea after each use. For proper cleaning instructions refer to the user manual.

    If the advice in this article does not help, please contact us for further support.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: BRI958/00 , BRI955/00 , BRI957/00 , BRI947/00 , BRI920/00 , BRI923/00 , BRI921/00 , BRI922/00 , BRI949/00 , BRI863/00 , BRI950/00 , BRI956/00 , BRI954/00 , BRI953/00 , BRI861/00 , SC2004/14 , SC1983/30 , SC2009/75 , SC2009/70 , SC2009/60 , SC2009/30 , SC2007/80 , SC2007/70 , SC2007/30 , SC2005/80 , SC2005/30 , SC1999/80 , SC1999/70 , SC1997/70 , SC1997/60 , SC1997/30 , SC1995/00 , SC1993/80 , SC1993/70 , SC1993/30 , SC1984/00 , SC1983/00 , SC2009/00 , SC2007/00 , SC2005/00 , SC1999/00 , SC1997/00 , SC1993/00 , SC1985/50 , SC1985/00 , SC1996/00 , SC1981/00 , SC2008/11 , SC2004/11 , SC2006/11 , SC2006/00 , SC1991/00 , SC2003/00 , SC2003/11 , TT3000/01 , SC2001/01 , SC2002/00 , SC2002/01 , SC2001/00 .

