The filter needs to be cleaned

If you want to clean the filter, first switch off your Philips Juicer. Thereafter, clean the feeding tube (marked with the number 5 on the image below) and the filter (marked with the number 3 on the image below) of the appliance. Once you have finished cleaning, process smaller quantity of fruits and/or vegetables.



Did this step not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.