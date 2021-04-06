A light is blinking blue on your Philips Steam Generator Iron:

If your steam generator iron is switched on and the blue power light or the LED light on the handle is blinking but the soleplate stays cold, your steam generator iron might be in auto shut-off mode.

When your iron has not been used for 5 to 10 minutes, it enters in auto shut-off mode. To use it again, please press the on/off button.

The heating-up light is flashing on your Philips Steam Iron

If your iron is left unused horizontally for more than 30 seconds, or vertically (heel rest) for more than 8 minutes, it switches off automatically for safety reasons.

When this happens, the heating-up light flashes. Move the iron to turn the iron on and it will start heating.