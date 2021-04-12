Home
    My Philips SpeedPro Vacuum runs out of battery quickly

    If your Philips SpeedPro or SpeedPro Max Vacuum runs out of battery too fast, please read our troubleshooting advice below to simply solve this yourself.

    The vacuum cleaner is vacuuming at the highest power setting

    Your vacuum cleaner comes with different power settings depending on the model. Please find the recommended settings for normal daily use for each model below:

    For SpeedPro: Your Philips SpeedPro Vacuum has two suction power settings: 1 and 2. The recommended setting for normal daily use is setting 1. The highest setting is 2 and has higher suction power. Setting 2 is meant to be used to clean very dirty patches. The battery is consumed very quickly in setting 2, so for regular amounts of dust, it is best to use your vacuum cleaner in setting 1.

    For SpeedPro Max: The highest setting on your Philips SpeedPro Max Vacuum is Turbo, which has a very high suction power. As a result, the appliance consumes battery very fast in Turbo setting. This setting is meant to be used only to clean very dirty patches, not for regular everyday use. For regular amounts of dust, your Philips SpeedPro Max should be used in setting 1 or 2.

    The rechargeable battery has reached the end of its life

    Replace the rechargeable battery of your vacuum cleaner at a Philips service centre.

    Did the above solutions not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.

