The battery of my Philips Groomer runs out very quickly
Groomer has not been fully charged
If your groomer does not have a battery indicator, should charge your device when it is running slower than usual or when you are no longer satisfied with the trimming speed. A fully charged groomer can be used multiple times before it needs to be recharged.
Note: Charging instructions may vary per groomer model. Please consult your user manual for specific charging advice.
You have thick hair
To ensure that you have enough battery for a full trimming session, use a fully charged groomer.
The groomer's cutting unit is dirty
To clean your groomer, take off the attachments and cutter and clean the area underneath it. A lot of hair can collect there.
If your groomer is washable, you can clean this area with water. Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective oil on the cutter and effect its performance. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the groomer.
If your appliance is not washable, clean it with the small brush provided with it or use a cotton bud. For detailed cleaning instructions, check the user manual of your particular model.
If you have tried the tips above but your groomer still does not charge, please contact us for further help.