The trimming comb of my Philips OneBlade keeps falling off
The comb is not attached properly
While attaching the trimming comb to your Philips OneBlade, ensure that that you hear a click. This means that the attachment is fixed properly and is ready to use. If you try using the OneBlade while the trimming comb is not properly attached, it can fall off during use and cause inconvenience.
The comb is broken
Check the comb thoroughly to see if it looks damaged or broken from anywhere. Pay special attention to the back of the comb, where you will see the tiny brackets that are supposed to clip on the OneBlade body. If these parts are broken, the comb will not attach properly. Get a replacement from our online shop or contact us for further help.