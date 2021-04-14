Sonicare 9900 PrestigePower Toothbrush with SenseIQ
HX9992/11
What brush head comes with the Sonicare 9900 Prestige?
The toothbrush comes with the new A3 Premium All-in-One brush head.
As the name suggests, it is the only thing you need for cleaner, whiter teeth and healthier gums. With our all-time best brush head, there's no need to switch between other brush heads to achieve complete care.
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Look on the box
Look inside the product
Look on the product
Look on the manual
Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
Search results for {words} ({number} products)
We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.