Open the Sonicare app, make sure that Bluetooth is on and that the app has Bluetooth permission

Bring your toothbrush close to the phone and check that its lights are on (by picking up the toothbrush, turning it on/off or placing it on and off the charger)

Check the app to see if your toothbrush is connected

If the steps above fail:

Go to your phone settings Turn off Bluetooth and wait a few seconds Turn on Bluetooth Check the app to see if you are connected



Go to phone settings and find your Bluetooth devices, click on 'Philips Sonicare' and choose 'Forget'/'Unpair'

Place the toothbrush on its original charger

Initiate a toothbrush handle reset

Press/release the power button 10 times within 5 seconds while the toothbrush is on the charger

All the lights on the toothbrush will turn on in a rapid sequence if the reset is successful

Open the Sonicare app and accept the pairing request when prompted

Repeat the above steps at least 7 times if it does not work at first.If your toothbrush still cannot connect, please contact customer care.