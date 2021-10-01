Why there is no adapter provided with the product?
At Philips, we are committed to sustainability and making our packaging from recycled and recyclable materials. We have removed the power adapter, which helps prevents the equivalent of over 19 million plastic bottles reaching landfills. However, if you need an adapter, please contact us using one of the options shown on this page below.
