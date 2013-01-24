Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Spare kits

    Car Spare Kits - Replacement headlight bulbs

    Accessories

    Philips Automotive, your ultimate choice for the road ahead

    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    Icon

    Easy

    Kit

    Easy Kit
    Go to catalog

    Single

    Kit

    Single Kit
    Go to catalog

    Essential

    Box

    Essential Kit
    Go to catalog