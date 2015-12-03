Philips AVENT - Common baby health complaints

If your baby has reflux, the stomach contents will come up into the windpipe, but not always into the mouth. This will cause discomfort, but you may not realise that it’s reflux causing the problem.

More severe reflux/regurgitation is called gastro-oesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and can lead to screaming episodes in your baby. GERD usually resolves with time, but does continue throughout your baby’s first year and beyond in some children.

Smaller feeds more frequently throughout the day can help with GERD, so try smaller feeds every three hours rather than feeding every four hours. In breastfed babies better positioning and attachment may help improve GERD.

Your healthcare professional may suggest a thicker feed if your baby is taking formula milk, may prescribe a mild anti-reflux medicine.

GERD can sometimes be caused by intolerance to cows’ milk protein and a paediatrician may consider trialling a milk protein-free diet.

Diarrhoea and gastro-enteritis

Diarrhoea is common in babies, especially babies who are experiencing pain during teething.