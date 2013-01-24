Check compatibility with your car

At www.philips.com/automotive, you will find the relevant information to help you assess whether an optional connector ring is required for your car model. There are three versions available: Type A is supplied with the Philips LED-HL [H7], while Type B and Type C are sold separately to ensure compatibility with additional car models. A positive list guides you to the correct choice. Type C is compatible with Philips Ultinon and Ultinon Essential LED-HL [~H7].