        Get 200% brighter light for superior visibility

        Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. Forward and peripheral vision are both important for a safer drive.With an intense, bright beam, Philips X-tremeUltinon LED car headlights improve visibility by up to 200%. Once you experience this daylight-like effect, you'll always prefer LED lighting. The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. So don't let darkness win — choose Philips LED retrofit bulbs and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.

        5800 Kelvin colour temperature for crisp, white light

        With a colour temperature of up to 5800 Kelvin, the Philips X-tremeUltinon LED headlight based on automotive-grade quality LUXEON technology produces a bright, white, daylight-like beam. Clearer vision means drivers are better able to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. And as they illuminate the terrain ahead more clearly, brighter lights make for a more comfortable, exciting night-time drive.

        Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

        Your eyes say a lot about you, and your headlights say a lot about your car. If you're looking to upgrade your style without changing your vehicle, upgrading your headlights is one of the smartest ways to spend your money.Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips LED headlights. Instead of yellow, you'll get a crisp, white, modern light. For that high-end look, smart drivers choose the superior style of Philips LED headlights.

        Powerful bright light, directed exactly where you need it

        The best headlights are not simply the brightest. Creating ever-brighter LED bulbs for cars is easy. It's what you do with that extra light that matters. Unfocused bright light is not ideal for driving and can create dangerous glare. Fitted with SafeBeam technology, Philips LED headlights concentrate light where you need it. The uniform beam pattern is precision-designed to meet road-safety regulations for halogen headlights. Better-directed light gives greater visibility, making you a better, safer night-time driver.

        Durable headlights that can last as long as your car

        You want bright, stylish headlights. But you don't want to keep replacing failed bulbs. That's a major weakness of conventional headlights: the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan.Providing more intense light, LEDs last much longer, and Philips X-tremeUltinon LED products show superior durability. Features like Philips AirFlux and Philips AirCool heat-management systems help them last up to 12 years. With most cars replaced or upgraded in that timeframe, your stylish new headlights should last the lifetime of your car.

        Innovative heat management systems for longer lifetime

        LED headlight bulbs generate heat that needs controlling. Philips AirFlux and AirCool technologies are smart cooling systems that divert heat away from the light's critical components.By increasing heat resistance, Philips LED headlights last longer than other comparable products currently on the market. But durable lights are not just about convenience and value for money, they're also about safety. You don't want your lights to fail while in use. With Philips LED lights, you can drive worry-free.

        Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

        Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Automotive-Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes, leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lights because, when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful, bright light and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother, more enjoyable drive.

        Easy installation and compatible with many car models

        Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, so drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible headlights with ease. However, it's recommended that you get your new Philips LED headlights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you're ready to go. While these headlights are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          X2
          EAN1
          8727900398717
          EAN3
          8727900398724

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Range
          X-tremeUltinon LED
          Type
          [~H11]
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Base
          PGJ19-2
          Technical features
          • AirFlux
          • SafeBeam
          Designation LED Type
          LED-HL [~H11]

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          22  W
          Voltage
          12  V

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          Up to 5 800  K
          Lumens
          1350

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11362XUX2
          Ordering code
          39871728

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          20  cm
          Length
          38.1  cm
          Net weight per piece
          2397  g
          Width
          16  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          2.615  kg

        • Packed product information

          Height
          6.1  cm
          Length
          18  cm
          Net weight per piece
          399  g
          Width
          14.8  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          12
          Pack Quantity
          6

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 12 years

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
            • LED-HL [~H11] provides up to 200% brighter light compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs.