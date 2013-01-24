Home
    X-tremeUltinon LED gen2

    with exclusive Lumileds automotive LED

    11366XUWX2
    • LED innovation for people passionate about driving LED innovation for people passionate about driving LED innovation for people passionate about driving
      LED innovation for people passionate about driving

      The Philips X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 sets the new performance standard for LED retrofit. Unique Lumileds Altilon SMD technology, as used by car makers, provides 250% brighter, whiter light for safer, more comfortable night-time driving. See all benefits

        LED innovation for people passionate about driving

        Original automotive performance in LED

        • LED-FOG [~H8/H11/H16]
        • up to 250% brighter light
        • Cool white light
        • Lumileds Altilon SMD LED

        Get up to 250% brighter light for superior visibility

        Fog poses real problems for drivers. Patchy, dense or somewhere in-between, it limits visibility and reduces the time you have to react to obstacles. To see more clearly, you need a powerful beam of light optimally directed to penetrate the fog without dazzling. The Philips X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 fog light provides up to 250% brighter light. Equipped with the same Lumileds LUXEON Altilon SMD LED chip that leading car makers choose, it cuts through the gloom to help you spot hazards earlier. That means you enjoy a safer, more relaxed drive.

        Unique OEM Lumileds LED chips for superior light performance

        Philips X-tremeUltinon gen2 is the only aftermarket LED Upgrades using Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) LED chips: Lumileds LUXEON Altilon SMD. The superior light performance includes an extremely sharp cut-off line for a perfect beam pattern. This means that the beam accurately illuminates what lies ahead without dazzling others, keeping you safer in the dark. One of the reasons why Lumileds LED chips and Philips headlight bulbs are chosen by the world's major car manufacturers is that they're fitted with the very best components, giving you the very best performance.

        5800-Kelvin colour temperature for cool white light

        With a colour temperature of up to 5800 Kelvin, the Philips X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 fog light produces a bright white, daylight-like beam. Today's new cars have headlights with around the same colour temperature because this is proven to be the most appropriate for the human eye and for seeing warning signals. With clearer vision you're better able to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. And as you don't have to strain to see the terrain ahead, brighter lights make for a more comfortable, exciting drive.

        Powerful bright light, directed exactly where you need it

        The best headlights are not simply the brightest. Creating ever-brighter LED bulbs for cars is easy; it's what you do with the extra light that matters. Uncontrolled bright light is not ideal for driving and can create dangerous glare. Featuring SafeBeam technology, Philips LED headlights concentrate light exactly where you need it. The uniform, accurate beam pattern is designed according to road-safety regulations for halogen headlights. Precisely controlled light gives you greater visibility, making you a safer night-time driver.

        AirFlux and AirCool heat management for hot-lumen stability

        Heat management is a critical factor in the performance of LED lights. The X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 is equipped with AirFlux [~H4 and Fog] and AirCool [~H7] heat-management systems. These dissipate heat effectively, ensuring the headlights always perform at the optimum brightness (lumen stability). Because they use less efficient heat-dissipation technology, many competitor LEDs emit a weaker beam of light when they get hot. The X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 doesn't have this problem, because it allows heat to escape quickly. You get a consistently powerful beam of light throughout your journey.

        CANbus adapters keep your car's electrics working smoothly

        Some car models present particular challenges for LED Upgrades, such as faulty dashboard warnings, flickering lights and high-beam indicator issues. Unique Philips CANbus adapters solve these problems, ensuring that you don't experience any of these electrical glitches and that your LED lights work as intended. Thanks to its advanced design and robust housing, the CANbus adapter is easily installed and designed to handle the demands of daily driving.

        Matchbox-sized LED driver box makes installation easy

        Equipped with a smaller driver box (which converts high voltage to the low voltage required by LEDs), the X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 can fit into even the smallest of headlight units. Now smaller than a standard matchbox, the LED gen2 is easy to install, whatever vehicle you drive.

        Durable headlights that can last as long as your car

        You want bright, stylish headlights but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At a higher light-intensity level, LEDs last much longer, and Philips X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 headlights are built to last. Due to features such as AirFlux and AirCool heat-management systems, they last up to 12 years. With most cars replaced or upgraded within that time, your stylish new headlights should last the lifetime of your car.

        Narrow tolerance ensures compatibility with existing LEDs

        Both OEM LEDs and Philips X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 are manufactured to a narrow tolerance around 5 800 K. This enables them to work alongside existing LED bulbs on your car without causing clashes in light colour. So they'll fit perfectly with your daytime running lights, for example. Put compatibility concerns behind you with Philips X-tremeUltinon LED gen2.

        The durability that today's drivers demand

        IP65-certified against dust ingress and with splash-water protection, Philips X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 are also guaranteed EMI-compliant, conforming to automotive-industry standards on electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigours of modern motoring life, they offer the durability that today's drivers demand.

        Highest-quality Philips automotive lighting

        Technologically advanced, Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips automotive-grade quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips lamps are generally compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. Please see the product selector guide for more information.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          X2
          EAN1
          8719018060167
          EAN3
          8719018060174

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          • Front fog
          • Fog (H8, H11, H16)
          Base
          PGJ19-1/2/3
          Designation
          LED FOG 11366 XUW X2
          Range
          X-tremeUltinon LED
          Type
          FOG [~H8/H11/H16]
          Homologation ECE
          NO

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          13.2  V
          Wattage
          15.5 W

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          Automotive Grade LED

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          5800 K (5500 K~6250 K)

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11366XUWX2
          Ordering code
          6016731

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          27.7  cm
          Length
          38.6  cm
          Net weight per piece
          2040  g
          Width
          17.6  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          3.456  kg

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          544  g
          Height
          8  cm
          Length
          18  cm
          Net weight per piece
          330  g
          Width
          15  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          6 packs
          Pack Quantity
          2 pcs

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          5000 hrs

            Awards

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.