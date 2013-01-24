5800-Kelvin colour temperature for cool white light

With a colour temperature of up to 5800 Kelvin, the Philips X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 fog light produces a bright white, daylight-like beam. Today's new cars have headlights with around the same colour temperature because this is proven to be the most appropriate for the human eye and for seeing warning signals. With clearer vision you're better able to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. And as you don't have to strain to see the terrain ahead, brighter lights make for a more comfortable, exciting drive.