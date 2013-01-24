Home
    Ultinon LED

    car headlight bulb

    11972ULWX2
    The next level of white light
      -{discount-value}

      Ultinon LED car headlight bulb

      11972ULWX2

      The next level of white light

      Philips Ultinon LED-HL [~H7] headlights let you experience the next level of brightness: stylish white light with up to 6200 K and good headlight beam performance. The compact design ensures an enhanced fit thanks to integrated electronics.

      Ultinon LED car headlight bulb

      The next level of white light

      Philips Ultinon LED-HL [~H7] headlights let you experience the next level of brightness: stylish white light with up to 6200 K and good headlight beam performance. The compact design ensures an enhanced fit thanks to integrated electronics. See all benefits

      The next level of white light

      Philips Ultinon LED-HL [~H7] headlights let you experience the next level of brightness: stylish white light with up to 6200 K and good headlight beam performance. The compact design ensures an enhanced fit thanks to integrated electronics. See all benefits

      Ultinon LED car headlight bulb

      The next level of white light

      Philips Ultinon LED-HL [~H7] headlights let you experience the next level of brightness: stylish white light with up to 6200 K and good headlight beam performance. The compact design ensures an enhanced fit thanks to integrated electronics. See all benefits

        The next level of white light

        Compact and bright white LED

        • LED-HL [~H7]
        • 6200 K
        • Up to 160% brighter light
        • Compact design for better fit
        Get 160% brighter light for superior visibility

        Get 160% brighter light for superior visibility

        Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. Forward and peripheral vision are both important to enhance your driving ability for a safer drive. With SafeBeam technology, Philips Ultinon LED headlights for cars improve your visibility by up to 160%. Once you experience this daylight-like effect, you'll always prefer LED. The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. So don't let darkness win, choose Philips and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.

        6200 Kelvin colour temperature for crisp white light

        6200 Kelvin colour temperature for crisp white light

        With a high colour temperature of up to 6200 Kelvin, the Philips Ultinon LED headlight produces a bright white, daylight-like beam. With clearer vision you're better able to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. And as you don't have to strain to see the terrain ahead, brighter lights make for a more comfortable and exciting night-time drive.

        Durable LED bulbs for cars that last longer

        Durable LED bulbs for cars that last longer

        You want bright and stylish headlights. But you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. LEDs last much longer, and Philips Ultinon LED products with AirFlux heat management show superior durability: they last up to 8 years.

        Easy installation thanks to integrated electronics

        Philips Ultinon LED uses a brand-new bulb design, integrating driver box electronics in the body. A driver box is the brain of an LED: it manages performance aspects such as wattage and light output. Many other LED Upgrades solutions on the market have the driver box exterior to the LED body. Philips Ultinon LED integrates it directly in the body to create an optimised design using minimal space. Optimised LED size is key because several optics are very small. Philips Ultinon LED, with its compact design, fits a wide range of car models and can easily be installed by specialist mechanics.

        Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

        The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive-Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful, bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. Enjoy a safer and smoother drive.

        Easy installation and compatible with many car models

        Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, so drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible headlights with ease. However, it's recommended that you get your new Philips LED headlights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you're ready to go. While these headlights are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.

        For reflector headlights only.

        The Philips Ultinon LED-HL [~H7] lights are designed for reflector headlights. They are not recommended for projector headlight systems.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          X2
          EAN1
          8727900398618
          EAN3
          8727900398625

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Range
          Ultinon LED
          Type
          [~H7]
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Base
          PX26d
          Designation LED Type
          LED-HL [~H7]
          Technical features
          Inbuilt Electronic driver

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          14  W
          Voltage
          12  V

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          The next level of white light

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          Up to 6200 K

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11972ULWX2
          Ordering code
          39861831

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 8 years

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.