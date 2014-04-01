Search terms

    SilverVision

    Conventional Interior and Signalling

    12496SVB2
      SilverVision Conventional Interior and Signalling

      12496SVB2

      Drive with style

      SilverVision signalling lamps are designed for drivers seeking to personalise their vehicles. With SilverVision, drivers enjoy a full Chrome effect in the front and rear indicators. See all benefits

        Drive with style

        Silver-coated design indicator

        • Type of lamp: PY21W
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V, 21 W
        • More style
        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

        Wide range of 12-V lamps to meet all applications

        Wide range of 12-V lamps to meet all applications

        Which 12-V lamp for which application? Philips' Automotive offering includes the following applications: front and rear indicators.

        Change both indicator bulbs at once for maximum effect

        We highly recommend that you change your indicator bulbs in pairs for a symmetrical effect.

        Complying with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

        Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

        Indicator bulbs with Silver coating

        When turned off, Philips SilverVision bulbs prevent unaesthetic orange effects in the optics thanks to their unique Chrome coating. When turned on, they emit a homologated orange light.

        Technical Specifications

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          21  W

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          500 hrs

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          280  lm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN3
          8711500311191
          EAN1
          8711500311177
          Packaging type
          B2

        • Product description

          Application
          • Front indicator
          • Rear indicator
          Base
          BAU15s
          Designation
          PY21W SilverVision
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Range
          SilverVision
          Technology
          Conventional
          Type
          PY21W

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.306  kg
          Height
          13  cm
          Width
          13.5  cm

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          2
          MOQ (for professionals)
          20
          Gross weight per piece
          15.3  g
          Height
          12.9  cm
          Length
          6.7  cm
          Net weight per piece
          8  g
          Width
          2.7  cm

        • Ordering information

          Ordering code
          31117730
          Order entry
          12496SVB2

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style

