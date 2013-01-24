Home
    Vision LED

    car signalling bulb

    12839REDX2
    • Bright signals. Stylish driving. Bright signals. Stylish driving. Bright signals. Stylish driving.
      -{discount-value}

      Vision LED car signalling bulb

      12839REDX2

      Bright signals. Stylish driving.

      For a stylish drive, benefit from signalling lights with intense colours. Philips Vision LED [˜P21W] stop lights are bright, intense red and look good, so you can signal in safety and with style.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Vision LED car signalling bulb

      Bright signals. Stylish driving.

      For a stylish drive, benefit from signalling lights with intense colours. Philips Vision LED [˜P21W] stop lights are bright, intense red and look good, so you can signal in safety and with style. See all benefits

      Bright signals. Stylish driving.

      For a stylish drive, benefit from signalling lights with intense colours. Philips Vision LED [˜P21W] stop lights are bright, intense red and look good, so you can signal in safety and with style. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Vision LED car signalling bulb

      Bright signals. Stylish driving.

      For a stylish drive, benefit from signalling lights with intense colours. Philips Vision LED [˜P21W] stop lights are bright, intense red and look good, so you can signal in safety and with style. See all benefits

        Bright signals. Stylish driving.

        Durable LED quality

        • LED-RED [~P21W]
        • Number of bulbs: 2
        • 12 V, red intense
        • Experience more light

        Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

        While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there is no reason why you should not look good at the same time. If you are looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for indicators and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signalling LED lights.

        Brighter signals for improved safety

        Signalling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. Bright signalling light ensures you are seen for improved safety. Whether it's reversing, positioning or stopping, Philips Vision LED signalling lights provide you with the performance you need, giving other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

        Instantly on lights make rapid braking safer

        Incandescent lamps take time to light up and reach peak performance. LED lights, on the other hand, are "instantly on". The difference is measured in fractions of a second. Under hard braking, fractions of a second matter. For example, at 60 mph (100 km/h), just four tenths of a second difference in reaction time equates to an extra 11 metres of reaction distance – that's about 2.5 car lengths of extra thinking time. With Philips LED stop lights, as soon as you decide to brake, the driver behind will know.

        Good light distribution for enhanced visibility

        Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signalling light is projected where you need it (whether that is reversing, stopping or signalling). With wide angle and good light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.

        Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

        Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light and precise beam performance. You get high-end style.

        Durable and long-lasting LED lighting

        You want bright and stylish car lights, but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional lights: the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last longer. And Philips Vision LED lights have additional resistance to heat and vibration, making them a perfect choice for long-lasting performance, with a lifetime of up to 8 years.

        Easy installation and compatible with many car models

        Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900395815
          EAN3
          8727900395822
          Packaging type
          X2

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          Stop
          Range
          Vision LED
          Type
          P21W

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Experience more light

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12839REDX2
          Ordering code
          39581530

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          8.5  cm
          Length
          19.5  cm
          Width
          15.1  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.6  kg

        • Packed product information

          Height
          9.2  cm
          Length
          6.8  cm
          Width
          2.8  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          20
          Pack Quantity
          2

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 8 years

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.