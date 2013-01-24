Home
    12961NBVB2
      Philips WhiteVision adds an intense white Xenon look to your car position lights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness with significantly whiter light makes them the perfect combination of style and safety.

        Safety has never been so attractive

        Intense white Xenon effect

        • Type of lamp: W5W
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V, 5 W

        100% road legal, up to 100% intense white light

        WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.

        Up to 60% more vision to maximise clarity

        Light output improved by up to 60% enables you to be seen by other road users more clearly. It improves safety, giving you more time to react to potential hazards.

        A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

        Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision lights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a colour temperature of Xenon headlamps and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your signalling and interior lighting. The Philips patented 3rd generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece.

        Best-in-class lifetime for extended driving pleasure

        Philips WhiteVision signalling lighting headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, T4W and W5W) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of up to 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money.

        Crisp beam with intense white light

        With up to 3700 Kelvin and an intense white light, Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.

        Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

        Maximum white light in a position or stop application gives better contrast to distinguish your vehicle from others, so you can enjoy a more comfortable driving experience.

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        White Xenon effect for a high-end look

        WhiteVision gives your car lights the premium look of high-end cars.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Type
          W5W
          Range
          WhiteVision
          Application
          • Door light
          • Entry light
          • Glove compartment light
          • Interior
          • Reading light
          • Side indicator
          • Stop light
          • Rear headlight
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Designation
          W5W

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          5  W

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          up to 4500  K

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          • 12258WHVSM
          • 12961NBVB2
          Ordering code
          39204330

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          Blister
          EAN1
          8727900392043
          EAN3
          8727900392050

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          2
          MOQ (for professionals)
          20
          Gross weight per piece
          9.0  g
          Height
          12.8  cm
          Length
          6.7  cm
          Net weight per piece
          1.3  g
          Width
          2.7  cm

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          180  g
          Height
          13  cm
          Length
          15  cm
          Width
          13.5  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Intense white Xenon effect

