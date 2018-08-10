  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips CANbus LED adapter Accessory for LED installation 18956C2 For LED-HL [~HB3/HB4/HIR2] Pack of: 2 Advanced automotive system

    18956C2
    • -{discount-value}

      Philips CANbus LED adapter Accessory for LED installation 18956C2 For LED-HL [~HB3/HB4/HIR2] Pack of: 2 Advanced automotive system

      18956C2

      Philips CANbus LED adapter Accessory for LED installation 18956C2 For LED-HL [~HB3/HB4/HIR2] Pack of: 2 Advanced automotive system

      Philips CANbus LED adapter Accessory for LED installation 18956C2 For LED-HL [~HB3/HB4/HIR2] Pack of: 2 Advanced automotive system

      Manuals and Documentation

      Search

      Search within this product

      Close
      Back to Page

      Frequently Asked Questions

      How-to Videos

      Search results for

      Results:
      Register your product

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.