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Discontinued

Flat TV

20PF4121/01

3.6

| (9) Reviews

Turn up your viewing experience

Here is an LCD TV that not only enhances the decor of your home with its European styling and slim design, but also provides a great audio-visual experience with Crystal Clear and Virtual Dolby Surround.

See all benefits
TV brand claim gold

99.91% of people who try Ambilight TV never want to give it back1

with Crystal Clear

Turn up your viewing experience

  • 51 cm (20")

  • LCD

Enhanced-definition LCD VGA display, 640 x 480p

This VGA display with state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has an enhanced resolution of 640 x 480p.

Crystal Clear improves picture depth

Combining picture enhancements like Contrast plus and colour improvement, Crystal Clear improves picture depth.

Virtual Dolby Surround for a cinema-like audio experience

Virtual Dolby Surround is a processing technology for enhancing surround sound effects. It will create the sensation of Dolby Pro Logic without the necessity of additional rear speakers. You become totally immersed in your television experience.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

9

Reviews

4
3

21/07/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Dit product geeft een goed beeld en gemakkelijk te bedienen.

Perfecte TV om er bij te hebben in b.v. de slaapkamer of studeerkamer goed geluid en beeld.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 15PF4121 Flat TV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 15PF4121 Flat TV

10/07/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Goed product

Zeer tevreden met het product en gebruik vriendelijk van het apparraat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 20PF4121 Flat TV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 20PF4121 Flat TV

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

20pf4121

installatie is eenvoudig geluid is goed voor een lcd tv beeld is voor dit type tv gewoon goed met genoeg instel mogelijkheden. we hebben deze tv nieuw gekocht en is al een aantal jaren oud. nog met een scart aansluiting resolutie is niet zo hoog maar dat stort ons niet .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 20PF4121 Flat TV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 20PF4121 Flat TV

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.  