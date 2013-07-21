Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
20PF4121/01
Turn up your viewing experience
Here is an LCD TV that not only enhances the decor of your home with its European styling and slim design, but also provides a great audio-visual experience with Crystal Clear and Virtual Dolby Surround.
51 cm (20")
LCD
This VGA display with state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has an enhanced resolution of 640 x 480p.
Combining picture enhancements like Contrast plus and colour improvement, Crystal Clear improves picture depth.
Virtual Dolby Surround is a processing technology for enhancing surround sound effects. It will create the sensation of Dolby Pro Logic without the necessity of additional rear speakers. You become totally immersed in your television experience.
3.6
of 5
9
Reviews
Nancy1
21/07/2013
Nederland
Dit product geeft een goed beeld en gemakkelijk te bedienen.
Perfecte TV om er bij te hebben in b.v. de slaapkamer of studeerkamer goed geluid en beeld.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 15PF4121 Flat TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 15PF4121 Flat TV
vis49
10/07/2013
Nederland
Goed product
Zeer tevreden met het product en gebruik vriendelijk van het apparraat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 20PF4121 Flat TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 20PF4121 Flat TV
penkie48
09/10/2011
Nederland
20pf4121
installatie is eenvoudig geluid is goed voor een lcd tv beeld is voor dit type tv gewoon goed met genoeg instel mogelijkheden. we hebben deze tv nieuw gekocht en is al een aantal jaren oud. nog met een scart aansluiting resolutie is niet zo hoog maar dat stort ons niet .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 20PF4121 Flat TV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 20PF4121 Flat TV
Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.