    LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

    222B9TN/01
    Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
      for more information, download <a href="https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/2/222b9tn_01/222b9tn_01_elr_.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>
      for more information, download here

      LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

      222B9TN/01
      Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

      A sturdy water- and dust-resistant touch-screen monitor for flexible use anywhere. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts productivity.

      LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

      Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

      A sturdy water- and dust-resistant touch-screen monitor for flexible use anywhere. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts productivity. See all benefits

      Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

      A sturdy water- and dust-resistant touch-screen monitor for flexible use anywhere. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts productivity. See all benefits

      LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

      Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

      A sturdy water- and dust-resistant touch-screen monitor for flexible use anywhere. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts productivity. See all benefits

        Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

        • B Line
        • 22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)
        • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
        SmoothTouch display for natural, fluid touch response

        SmoothTouch display for natural, fluid touch response

        This Philips display uses Projected capacitive 10-point touch technology for fluid response. You can fully utilise the new capabilities of touch-based applications and bring your older applications to life. Touch-type with 10 fingers or play exciting interactive games with your friends. Collaborate with colleagues interactively at work or school environment and increase your productivity and efficiency.

        Monitor front surface meets IP65 for water and dust resistance

        Monitor front surface meets IP65 for water and dust resistance

        For less-than-perfect environments, you need a monitor that's designed to hold up to the splashes of water and dust that happen in the everyday world. Ingress Protection (IP) ratings defined in international standard IEC/EN 60529, are used to define levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies and moisture. This Philips display meets the international IP rating for water and dust resistance. It will hold up to the water splashes and dust that happen in the everyday world.

        16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

        16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

        Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

        SmartContrast for rich black details

        SmartContrast for rich black details

        SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

        LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

        LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

        Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

        Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

        Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

        Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

        HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

        HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

        An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

        DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

        DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

        DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15 metre cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates — making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the more demanding gaming and films, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via the use of various adapters.

        EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

        EasyRead mode for a paper-like reading experience

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          LCD panel type
          TFT-LCD (TN)
          Backlight type
          W-LED system
          Panel Size
          21.5 inch/54.6 cm
          Effective viewing area
          476.64 (H) x 268.11 (V)
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Pixel Density
          102 PPI
          Response time (typical)
          1 ms (Grey to Grey)*
          Brightness
          250  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1000:1
          SmartContrast
          50,000,000:1
          Pixel pitch
          0.248 x 0.248 mm
          Viewing angle
          • 170º (H)/160º (V)
          • @ C/R > 10
          Picture enhancement
          SmartImage
          Colour gamut (typical)
          NTSC 72% (CIE 1931)
          Display colours
          16.7 M
          Scanning Frequency
          30–85 kHz (H) / 48–75 Hz (V)
          sRGB
          Yes
          Flicker-free
          Yes
          EasyRead
          Yes
          LowBlue Mode
          Yes

        • Touch

          Touch technology
          Projected capacitive
          Touch points
          10 points
          Touch method
          Stylus, Finger, Glove*
          Touch interface
          USB
          Touch glass hardness
          7 H
          Touch glass coating
          Glare
          Touch active area
          476.64 mm (H) x 268.11 mm (V)
          Operating system
          Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7; Android 7.1 / 7.0 / 6.0 / 5.0 / 4.4; certain Linux versions*
          Palm rejection area
          >= 30 x 30 mm
          Ingress protection
          IP65 - front only
          Sealability
          Touchscreen sealed to bezel; Touchscreen sealed to LCD

        • Connectivity

          Signal Input
          • VGA (Analogue)
          • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
          • DisplayPort 1.2
          • HDMI 1.4
          USB
          USB 3.1 x 2 (1 w/fast charging)*
          Sync Input
          • Separate Sync
          • Sync on Green
          Audio (In/Out)
          • PC audio-in
          • Headphone out

        • Convenience

          Built-in Speakers
          2 W x 2
          User convenience
          • SmartImage
          • Input
          • Brightness
          • Menu
          • Power On/Off
          Control software
          SmartControl
          OSD Languages
          • Brazil Portuguese
          • Czech
          • Dutch
          • English
          • Finnish
          • French
          • German
          • Greek
          • Hungarian
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Korean
          • Polish
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Spanish
          • Swedish
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Turkish
          • Ukrainian
          Other convenience
          • Kensington lock
          • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
          Plug and Play Compatibility
          • DDC/CI
          • sRGB
          • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

        • Power

          ECO mode
          10.3 W (typ.)
          On mode
          16.7 W (typ.)
          Standby mode
          < 0.5 W (typ.)
          Off mode
          < 0.3 W (typ.)
          Energy Label Class
          A
          Power LED indicator
          • Operation - White
          • Standby mode - White (flashing)
          Power supply
          • External
          • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product without stand (mm)
          515 x 317 x 45  mm
          Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
          575 x 420 x 161  mm

        • Weight

          Product without stand (kg)
          4.17  kg
          Product with packaging (kg)
          6.62  kg

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0°C to 40°C  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20°C to 60°C  °C
          Relative humidity
          20%-80  %
          Altitude
          Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
          MTBF (demonstrated)
          70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

        • Sustainability

          Environmental and energy
          • EPEAT*
          • TCO Certified Edge
          • RoHS
          • WEEE
          Recyclable packaging material
          100  %
          Specific Substances
          • PVC/BFR free housing
          • Mercury free
          • Lead free

        • Compliance and standards

          Regulatory Approvals
          • CB
          • EPA
          • CE Mark
          • FCC Class B
          • SEMKO
          • UKRAINIAN
          • ICES-003
          • TUV/GS
          • TUV Ergo
          • CU-EAC
          • EAEU RoHS

        • Cabinet

          Front bezel
          Black
          Rear cover
          Black
          Foot
          Black
          Finish
          Texture

        • What's in the box?

          Monitor with stand
          Yes
          Cables
          HDMI cable, USB-A to B cable, Power cable
          User Documentation
          Yes
          Accessory
          Stylus touch pen x 1 (black)

            • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
            • Glove material and thickness: Nitrile (0.15 mm), Cotton (0.31 mm), CPE (0.03 mm), PVC (0.12 mm)
            • Please refer to "SmoothTouch" in the user manual for more details on operating system support when using the touch function.
            • Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
            • EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
            • The monitor may look different from feature images.