Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
22PFH4000/88
Full HD Slim LED TV
All you need in one compact design: Philips 4000 series Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Enjoy vivid images, clear sound and added features like handy extra USB and HDMI ports. The ideal choice for any room in your house.
56 cm (22")
Full HD LED TV
DVB-T/C
Stylish, compact and lightweight. This small-screen TV lets you catch up with your favourite programmes in the kitchen, keeps you up to date with the news while you work in the garage, and gives you the latest sports scores as you BBQ. A TV this portable likes to be where the fun is!
Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.
For natural-looking pictures from any source, Philips created the Digital Crystal Clear. Because whether you indulge in your favourite soap, the news, or have friends over to watch a video—you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, colour and sharpness.
3.5
of 5
65
Reviews
kaky68
27/12/2023
España
SI SE ORGANIZAN LOS CANALES
hay que crear favoritos primero en lista de canales y luego en cada canal favorito botón verde para organizar ,se sitúan en el numero que desees. me costo horas pero lo logre gracias a una reseña que vi aqui, Gracias
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 22PFH4000 Televisor LED Full HD plano
Date of Use 2021-12-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 22PFH4000 Televisor LED Full HD plano
Date of Use 2021-12-27
Muja111
19/02/2022
España
Muy buena
Hace cinco años que la tengo, y nunca un problema, sigue como el primer día, muy ligera, ideal para transportarla .
Pros
Todo
Cons
Nada
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 22PFH4000 Televisor LED Full HD plano
Date of Use 2020-02-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 22PFH4000 Televisor LED Full HD plano
Date of Use 2020-02-19
ChrCh
26/12/2019
Ελλάδα
Εξαιρετικό
η αξιοπιστία του προϊόντος. Σχεση ποιοτητας και τιμης
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 22PFH4000 Λεπτή τηλεόραση LED Full HD
Date of Use 2017-12-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 series 22PFH4000 Λεπτή τηλεόραση LED Full HD
Date of Use 2017-12-26
Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.