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Discontinued

4000 seriesFull HD Slim LED TV

22PFH4000/88

3.5

| (65) Reviews

Full HD Slim LED TV

All you need in one compact design: Philips 4000 series Slim LED TV with Digital Crystal Clear. Enjoy vivid images, clear sound and added features like handy extra USB and HDMI ports. The ideal choice for any room in your house.

See all benefits
TV brand claim gold

99.91% of people who try Ambilight TV never want to give it back1

With Digital Crystal Clear

Full HD Slim LED TV

  • 56 cm (22")

  • Full HD LED TV

  • DVB-T/C

Compact portable TV: designed to be where the fun is

Stylish, compact and lightweight. This small-screen TV lets you catch up with your favourite programmes in the kitchen, keeps you up to date with the news while you work in the garage, and gives you the latest sports scores as you BBQ. A TV this portable likes to be where the fun is!

Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.

Digital Crystal Clear: precision you'll want to share

For natural-looking pictures from any source, Philips created the Digital Crystal Clear. Because whether you indulge in your favourite soap, the news, or have friends over to watch a video—you'll enjoy it all in optimal contrast, colour and sharpness.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

65

Reviews

27/12/2023

España

España

SI SE ORGANIZAN LOS CANALES

hay que crear favoritos primero en lista de canales y luego en cada canal favorito botón verde para organizar ,se sitúan en el numero que desees. me costo horas pero lo logre gracias a una reseña que vi aqui, Gracias

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 22PFH4000 Televisor LED Full HD plano

Date of Use 2021-12-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 22PFH4000 Televisor LED Full HD plano

Date of Use 2021-12-27

19/02/2022

España

España

Muy buena

Hace cinco años que la tengo, y nunca un problema, sigue como el primer día, muy ligera, ideal para transportarla .

Pros

Todo

Cons

Nada

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 22PFH4000 Televisor LED Full HD plano

Date of Use 2020-02-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 22PFH4000 Televisor LED Full HD plano

Date of Use 2020-02-19

26/12/2019

Ελλάδα

Ελλάδα

Εξαιρετικό

η αξιοπιστία του προϊόντος. Σχεση ποιοτητας και τιμης

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 22PFH4000 Λεπτή τηλεόραση LED Full HD

Date of Use 2017-12-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 series 22PFH4000 Λεπτή τηλεόραση LED Full HD

Date of Use 2017-12-26

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on Ambilight Trial Program results across Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and France between February 24, 2023 and February 28, 2025. During this period, 99.91% of participants chose to keep their Ambilight TV, despite a full-refund, no-questions-asked return policy.  

  1. EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.

  2. Energy consumption in kWh per year based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.

  3. The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.

  4. (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.