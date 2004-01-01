Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    Connectivity Panel

    22PP1019/00
    • Complete Ease of Connectivity in Hotel Rooms Complete Ease of Connectivity in Hotel Rooms Complete Ease of Connectivity in Hotel Rooms
      -{discount-value}

      Connectivity Panel

      22PP1019/00

      Complete Ease of Connectivity in Hotel Rooms

      This Desktop Mounting module combines with the Philips Convenience Panel to provide a clean and robust connectivity solution for the hotel room desktop.

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Connectivity Panel

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Complete Ease of Connectivity in Hotel Rooms

        This Desktop Mounting module combines with the Philips Convenience Panel to provide a clean and robust connectivity solution for the hotel room desktop.

        Complete Ease of Connectivity in Hotel Rooms

        This Desktop Mounting module combines with the Philips Convenience Panel to provide a clean and robust connectivity solution for the hotel room desktop.

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Unfortunately this product is no longer available

          Connectivity Panel

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Complete Ease of Connectivity in Hotel Rooms

          This Desktop Mounting module combines with the Philips Convenience Panel to provide a clean and robust connectivity solution for the hotel room desktop.

          Similar products

          See all Unmapped

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            Connectivity Panel

            Connectivity Panel

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Complete Ease of Connectivity in Hotel Rooms

            Multiple mounting options: wall, desk or furniture build-in

            Philips Convenience Panel can be mounted in various ways, e.g. in the wall, on the desk or as a furniture build-in. An optional desktop kit is required to mount the panel on a desk.

            Eco-friendly Design

            Philips TVs are designed and produced according to our EcoDesign principles aimed at minimising overall environmental impact through lower power consumption, removal of hazardous substances, lower weight, more efficient packaging and better recyclability.

            Technical Specifications

            • Dimensions

              Bezel colour
              Black Front And Textured Black Housing With Silver Bezel
              Product weight
              0.2  kg

            • Accessories

              Included accessories
              • User Manual
              • Warranty Leaflet

            What's in the box?

            Other items in the box

            • User manual

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                Reviews

                Be the first to review this item

                Exclusive offers, just for you


                Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

                £10 off your first purchase.*

                Early access to sales.

                Tips on healthy lifestyles.

                People that are happy to make use of their membership
                *

                I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

                What does this mean?
                *Click here to read about our terms and conditions

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.