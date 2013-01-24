Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    QHD LCD Monitor with PowerSensor

    272B7QPJEB/93
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Crisp views, efficient performance Crisp views, efficient performance Crisp views, efficient performance
      -{discount-value}

      QHD LCD Monitor with PowerSensor

      272B7QPJEB/93
      Overall Rating / 5

      Crisp views, efficient performance

      The Philips PowerSensor display using 85% post consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      QHD LCD Monitor with PowerSensor

      Crisp views, efficient performance

      The Philips PowerSensor display using 85% post consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity See all benefits

      Crisp views, efficient performance

      The Philips PowerSensor display using 85% post consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      QHD LCD Monitor with PowerSensor

      Crisp views, efficient performance

      The Philips PowerSensor display using 85% post consumer recycled plastics and PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all office-monitors

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        QHD LCD Monitor with PowerSensor

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Crisp views, efficient performance

        with PowerSensor

        • B Line
        • 27" (68.6 cm)
        • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)
        IPS technology for full colours and wide viewing angles

        IPS technology for full colours and wide viewing angles

        IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in 90-degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making it ideal not only for Photos, films and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

        Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

        Narrow-border display for a seamless appearance

        The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

        SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

        SmartImage pre-sets for easy optimised image settings

        SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!

        LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

        LowBlue Mode for easy-on-the-eyes productivity

        Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

        Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

        Less eye fatigue with Flicker-Free technology

        Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

        SmartErgoBase enables user-friendly ergonomic adjustments

        SmartErgoBase enables user-friendly ergonomic adjustments

        The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The user-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments of the base allow the monitor to be positioned for maximum comfort to help ease the physical strains of a long workday. In addition, cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

        PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs

        PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs

        PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when the user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.

        Crystal clear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

        These Philips screens deliver Crystal Clear, Quad HD 2560 x 1440 or 2560 x 1080 pixel images. Utilising high-performance panels with high-density pixel count, enabled by high-bandwidth sources like Displayport, HDMI and Dual link DVI, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are a demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, a user of 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystal Clear images.

        Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

        A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.

        USB 3.0 enables fast data transfers and smart phone charging

        Super Speed USB 3.0 deploys a 5.0 Gbit/s transfer rate, which is about 10 times faster than USB 2.0 standard, significantly reducing data transfer time and saving you time and money. With more bandwidth, super-speed transfer rates, better power management and superior overall performance, USB 3.0 sets the global standard, allowing you to use large-capacity storage devices. Sync-N-Go technology ensures that you no longer have to wait for bandwidth to be freed up. Your investment in USB 2.0 devices is protected as it is backwards compatible.

        SmartConnect with DisplayPort, HDMI and VGA connections

        With a plethora of connectivity, these Philips displays come equipped with multiple connections like VGA, Display Port and universal HDMI connector, enabling you to enjoy high-resolution uncompressed video and audio content. USB connections ensure that you can have super-speed data transfers while having global connectivity. Regardless of what source you use, you can rest assured that this Philips display will ensure your investment is not made obsolete any time soon!

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          LCD panel type
          IPS technology
          Backlight type
          W-LED system
          Panel Size
          27 inch / 68.5 cm
          Display Screen Coating
          Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
          Effective viewing area
          596.7 (H) x 335.7 (V)
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Optimum resolution
          2560 x 1440 @ 60Hz
          Response time (typical)
          5 ms (Grey to Grey)*
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1000:1
          SmartContrast
          20,000,000:1
          Pixel pitch
          0.233 x 0.233 mm
          Viewing angle
          • 178º (H)/178º (V)
          • @ C/R > 10
          Flicker-free
          Yes
          Picture enhancement
          SmartImage
          Display colours
          16.7M (True 8 bit)
          Scanning Frequency
          30 - 99 kHz (H) / 50 - 76 Hz (V)
          sRGB
          Yes
          LowBlue Mode
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Signal Input
          • VGA (Analogue)
          • DisplayPort 1.2
          • HDMI 1.4
          Sync Input
          • Separate Sync
          • Sync on Green
          USB
          USB 3.0x4 (1 w/fast charging)*
          Audio (In/Out)
          • PC audio-in
          • Headphone out

        • Convenience

          Built-in Speakers
          2 W x 2
          User convenience
          • SmartImage
          • Input
          • PowerSensor
          • Menu
          • Power On/Off
          Control software
          SmartControl
          OSD Languages
          • Brazil Portuguese
          • Czech
          • Dutch
          • English
          • Finnish
          • French
          • German
          • Greek
          • Hungarian
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Korean
          • Polish
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Spanish
          • Swedish
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Turkish
          • Ukrainian
          Other convenience
          • Kensington lock
          • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
          Plug and Play Compatibility
          • DDC/CI
          • Mac OS X
          • sRGB
          • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

        • Stand

          Height adjustment
          150  mm
          Pivot
          90 degree
          Swivel
          -175/175  degree
          Tilt
          -5/30  degree

        • Power

          ECO mode
          18.5 W (typ.)
          On mode
          19.68 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
          Standby mode
          < 0.3 W (typ.)
          Off mode
          Zero watts with Zero switch
          Power LED indicator
          • Operation - White
          • Standby mode - White (flashing)
          Power supply
          • Built-in
          • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product with stand (max height)
          614 x 548 x 257  mm
          Product without stand (mm)
          614 x 372 x 56  mm
          Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
          690 x 458 x 252  mm

        • Weight

          Product with stand (kg)
          7.86  kg
          Product without stand (kg)
          5.44  kg
          Product with packaging (kg)
          10.62  kg

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0°C to 40°C  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20°C to 60°C  °C
          Relative humidity
          20–80%  %
          Altitude
          Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
          MTBF (demonstrated)
          70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

        • Sustainability

          Environmental and energy
          • PowerSensor
          • EnergyStar 8.0
          • EPEAT*
          • TCO Certified Edge
          • RoHS
          • WEEE
          Recyclable packaging material
          100  %
          Post-consumer recycled plastic
          85%
          Specific Substances
          • PVC/BFR free housing
          • Mercury free
          • Lead free

        • Compliance and standards

          Regulatory Approvals
          • CE Mark
          • FCC Class B
          • SEMKO
          • cETLus
          • CU-EAC
          • TUV Ergo
          • TUV/GS
          • EPA
          • ICES-003
          • UKRAINIAN
          • CCC
          • CECP

        • Cabinet

          Front bezel
          Black
          Rear cover
          Black
          Foot
          Black
          Finish
          Texture

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
            • EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
            • Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
            • Response time value equal to SmartResponse