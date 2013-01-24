Home
    LongLife

    Battery

    3R12LS1A/10
    Top low-drain device batteries
      -{discount-value}

      LongLife Battery

      3R12LS1A/10
      Top low-drain device batteries

      For your low-drain products, choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.

        Top low-drain device batteries

        • 3R12
        • Zinc Carbon

        High-quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long life

        The high-quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used in low energy consuming devices.

        Philips ZnC batteries contain 0% harmful heavy metals

        These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.

        The battery remains fresh for use for up to 3 years

        Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Battery type
          3R12 Zinc Chloride
          Battery voltage
          4.5  V

        • Green Specifications

          Chemical composition
          Zinc Chloride
          Heavy metals
          • Cd free
          • Hg free
          Packaging material
          Carton
          Packaging type
          Foil

        • Technical specifications

          Shelf life
          3 years
          Interchangeable with
          3R12

        • Dimensions

          Inner carton dimensions WxDxH
          160 x 240 x 50 mm
          Master carton quantity
          48
          Outer carton dimensions WxDxH
          250 x 335 x 120 mm
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          79 x 114 x 22 mm

