Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    50BDL3050Q/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Show more Show more Show more
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

      50BDL3050Q/00

      Show more

      Turn up the stopping power with the Q-Line UHD Android display that goes big on resolution. Benefit from fast, hardware-free installation and superb picture quality. Easily display online and local content.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

      Show more

      Turn up the stopping power with the Q-Line UHD Android display that goes big on resolution. Benefit from fast, hardware-free installation and superb picture quality. Easily display online and local content.

      Show more

      Turn up the stopping power with the Q-Line UHD Android display that goes big on resolution. Benefit from fast, hardware-free installation and superb picture quality. Easily display online and local content.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

      Show more

      Turn up the stopping power with the Q-Line UHD Android display that goes big on resolution. Benefit from fast, hardware-free installation and superb picture quality. Easily display online and local content.

      Similar products

      See all unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Q-Line Display

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Show more

        Simple, smart, sharp 18/7 display.

        • 50"
        • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
        • Ultra HD
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

        CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

        Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

        Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

        Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

        Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

        Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimised for native Android apps and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and stays up to date with the latest specification for longer.

        Remote system management through CMND

        Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

        CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

        Quickly install and launch any app - even when you're off site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store and click on the app you want to install. The app will be automatically downloaded and launched.

        Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

        Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

        Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

        Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback has finished.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          49.5  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          125.73  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          4000:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.2854 x 0.2854 mm
          Display colours
          1.07 Billion
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Colour Enhancement
          • Colour Temperature Adjustment
          • De-interlacer
          • Noise Reduction
          • Smart Picture
          Operating system
          Android 5.0.1
          Panel technology
          AMVA

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75 Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70 Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 75 Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60, 75 Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60 Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 30, 60 Hz
          • 480p, 30, 60 Hz
          • 576i, 25, 50 Hz
          • 576p, 25, 50 Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
          • 1080i, 25, 30 Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
          • 2160p, 30, 50, 60 Hz

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DVI-D
          • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
          • HDMI (x 2)
          • USB 2.0 (x 2)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          External control
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          • RJ45

        • Convenience

          Screen-saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          Lockable
          Network controllable
          • LAN (RJ45)
          • RS232
          Energy-saving functions
          Smart Power
          Placement
          Landscape (18/7)
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Ease of installation
          Remote Control Lock
          Memory
          8 GB eMMC
          Other convenience
          • Kensington lock
          • VESA mount (400 x 400 mm)
          Signal loop through
          • IR Loop through
          • RS232
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 10 x 15

        • Dimensions

          Bezel width
          11.8 (Top/Left/Right) 14.3 (Bottom) mm
          Set Width
          1123.6  mm
          Set Height
          646.7  mm
          Set Depth
          67.8  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          44.24  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          25.5  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          2.67  inch
          Product weight
          12.8  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          28.16  lb
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm, M6

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          0~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80% (operation), 5 - 95% (storage)  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (On mode)
          128 W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Power Saving Features
          Smart Power
          Consumption (Max)
          180 W
          Consumption (Typical)
          140  W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10 W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • RS232 cable
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control
          • IR sensor cable (1.8 M)
          Included Accessories
          RS232 daisy-chain cable
          Stand
          BM05923/BM02542/BM05922

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • TS
          • VOB
          • WMV
          • ASF
          • AVI
          • DAT
          • FLV
          • WEBM
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • WMA

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Japanese
          • Czech
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Regulatory approvals
          • BSMI
          • CB
          • CCC
          • CE
          • CECP
          • EAC
          • EMF
          • EnergyStar 7.0
          • FCC, Class B
          • PSB
          • UL/cUL

        • Internal Player

          Storage
          8 GB eMMC
          CPU
          ARM Quad-core processor
          Memory
          2 GB DDR3

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 M)

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount