Other items in the box
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control and AAA Batteries
- RS232 cable
Interactive meeting display
Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips C-Line display. These Windows-powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 10 touchpoints, edge-to-edge glass and a flush design.
Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.
Display four feeds on the one screen. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices or use the two included HDMI dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.
Capacitive Touch gives you the cutting edge appearance of edge to edge glass with a bezel width of just 1.5 mm! Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content — making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality and retail settings.
Powerful Core i7 processor with nVidia GPU. Runs all of your favourite apps like Zoom, Skype (included) and MS Teams, MS Office (not included)
Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on the screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.
Ready to use video conferencing software makes one-to-one or group video calls easier than ever. Simply use your own camera or add the optional Logitech Meetup bundle for an all-in-one ConferenceCam solution.
Integrate this Philips Professional Display to your Crestron network for full remote control via your laptop, desktop or mobile device. Switch the display on and off, schedule content, manage settings and easily connect external devices. Crestron Connected® provides a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for system control.
