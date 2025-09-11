Search terms
AC2220/10
Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
Enjoy clean, safe air at home with our quietest purifier. It removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants in minutes, with minimal energy and sound. With a sleek design and smart controls, it blends seamlessly within your home and lifestyle.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Smart Air Purifier
With powerful filtration of 420 m3/h (CADR)(1), it can easily purify spaces up to 109 m2 and can clean a 20 m2 room in less than 7 minutes(2).
Experience our quietest purifier, with SilentWings technology. Inspired by the silent flight of owls, our fan-blade design ensures purification as quiet as 13 dB(A).
3 layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns(4) — smaller than the smallest known virus!
Original filters ensure optimal performance for 3 years(5), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed.
Select the kids' Bedtime Routine schedule to thoroughly clean the air before your kids' bedtime begins. The device then switches to quiet Sleep mode, whilst a gentle nightlight stays on. So little ones feel safe in the dark and parents feel reassured throughout the night.
All-day protection for allergy sufferers. Removes 99.99% of dust-mite, pollen, pet or mould-spore allergens(6), known triggers of allergy or hay fever symptoms(7). ECARF certified allergy-friendly.
Removes 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Independently tested to eliminate H1N1 influenza virus(8) and Staphylococcus bacteria(9).
The Active Carbon layer captures odours and removes >95% of gas pollutants that hurt indoor air (10): NO2 from industry and traffic pollution, and Toluene or VOCs from house paint, detergents and furniture. Safe and effective: no ions, chemicals or ozone emitted.
Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses only 28 W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.
Aerasene technology scans the air 1000 x a second to detect pollutants and reports the air quality in real time on the product display or in the app. In Auto mode, the device intelligently chooses the right speed to respond to each situation.
Pair the air purifier with the Air+ app for indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring, remote control and voice commands via Google and Alexa. In the app, select Auto+ mode for AI technology that adapts to your routine while minimising noise and energy use.
Choose Fresh Wake-up to slowly ramp up purification speed before your set wake-up time. At night, Fresh Bedtime cleans your room thoroughly before you come to bed and welcomes you with a cosy, warm night light.
