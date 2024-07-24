Back to School Sale: Get Up to 30% Off at Philips Shop now
      PureProtect Water 3400 Series Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier

      AC3420/10

      Clean air and ideal humidity in minutes

      Combat pollutants and dry air with our 2-in-1 device. Keep indoor air clean, safe and at your preferred humidity. Its elegant design, smart app control and hygienic humidifying make it ideal for baby rooms or people with sensitive airways.

      Smart 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier

      Clean air and ideal humidity in minutes

      Humidifies the air naturally and hygienically

      • Purifies rooms up to 78 m2
      • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
      • 650 ml/h humidification
      • 3.2 L water tank
      Thorough cleaning of rooms up to 78 m2

      Thorough cleaning of rooms up to 78 m2

      The unit's airflow reaches every corner of the room with an air purification rate (CADR) of 300 m3/h. It can easily handle large spaces of up to 78 m2 (1) and can clean a room of 20 m2 in less than 10 minutes (2).

      3 layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of the smallest particles

      3 layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of the smallest particles

      3 layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3) — smaller than the smallest known virus!

      Automatic humidification of up to 650 ml/h

      Automatic humidification of up to 650 ml/h

      Combat dry air symptoms such as dry skin, chapped lips, irritated nose or throat with rapid humidification up to 650 ml/h (4). The humidity is detected and automatically adjusted to your desired setting.

      Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology

      Hygienic humidification with NanoCloud technology

      No technology releases cleaner water vapour than NanoCloud. Its ultra-fine mist is invisible to the naked eye and extremely difficult for bacteria or residue to adhere to. Humidify air with up to 99.9% fewer bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers; safe to use with tap water. (5)

      Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

      Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

      Removes 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Independently tested to eliminate H1N1 influenza virus (6), Staphylococcus bacteria (7) and 99.97% of SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19 (8).

      Sleep mode for ultra-quiet operation

      Sleep mode for ultra-quiet operation

      Enjoy undisturbed sleep with our innovative purifier. In Sleep mode, it operates only at 16.5 dB (9), quieter than a whisper. Also, the digital display light is dimmed, minimising any light disturbance.

      Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

      Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

      Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses only 43 W — less energy than a traditional light bulb.

      Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

      Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

      AeraSense technology scans the air 1000 x a second to detect harmful pollutants and intelligently selects the best setting. It displays the air quality in real time (PM2.5), as well as the level of humidity.

      Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

      Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

      Pair your purifier with the Air+ app to track indoor and outdoor air quality and remotely control the device. Choose Auto+ mode in the app for AI technology that adapts to your routine, minimising sound and energy use.

      Traps smells and gas pollutants

      Traps smells and gas pollutants

      The Active Carbon layer captures odours and removes >90% of gas pollutants that hurt indoor air (10): NO2 from industry and traffic pollution, Toluene or VOCs from house paint, detergents and furniture. Safe and effective: no ions, chemicals or ozone emitted.

      3.2 L water tank for continuous humidification up to 15 h

      3.2 L water tank for continuous humidification up to 15 h

      Breathe comfortably without the need for frequent refills. Thanks to its large 3.2 L water tank, you can enjoy up to 15 hours of uninterrupted use.

      Long-lasting filter for up to 1 year

      Long-lasting filter for up to 1 year

      Original filters ensure optimal performance for up to 1 year (11), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when replacement is needed.

      Technical Specifications

      • Energy efficiency

        Max. power consumption
        43  W
        Stand-by power consumption
        < 2  W

      • Maintenance

        Service
        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Active carbon and HEPA filters
        FY3400/30 – up to 1 year
        Humidification filter
        FY3401/00 – up to 6 months

      • Filtration layers

        Activated carbon
        Yes
        HEPA filter
        Yes
        Pre-filter
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        App, connects via Wi-Fi
        Air+ app
        Smartphone compatibility
        iPhone and Android devices
        Voice control
        No
        Remote scheduling
        Yes (in app)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (L x W x H)
        52*28.5*28.5  mm
        Weight of product
        6.5  kg
        Colour(s)
        Arctic White

      • Performance

        CADR (Particle, GB/T)
        300  m³/h
        Air quality sensor(s)
        PM2.5, Temperature, Humidity
        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns
        Room size (NRCC)
        78 m2
        Humidification rate
        650 ml/h

      • Usability

        Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
        16.5  dB
        Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
        51  dB
        Automatic mode
        Yes
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Air quality feedback
        Colour ring, numerical
        Automatic display dimming
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        3.2 L
        Child lock
        Yes
        Ambient night light
        Yes
        Manual fan speeds
        Yes (5 levels)

      • (1) CADR tested according GB/T18801-2022. Suitable purification area calculated to NRCC-54013 standard.
      • (2) Calculated: 48 m3 room, CADR of 300 m3/h
      • (3) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 um and 0.3 um, iUTA
      • (4) Tested by CVC according to GB/T 23332-2018. Initial temperature of 23±2°C and relative humidity of 30±2% RH
      • (5) Vs. standard ultrasonic humidifiers without additional technology to reduce the spread of bacteria, as tested by an independent lab
      • (6) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. with influenza (H1N1) in 28.5 m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 30–40 min
      • (7) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30 m3 chamber, 1 h, Turbo mode, third-party lab
      • (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Antimikrop with SARS-CoV-2 in 30 m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1 h.
      • (9) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5 m.
      • (10) External lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 2 h.
      • (11) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
