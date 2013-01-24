Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Soda maker carbonating bottle

    ADD912/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Sparkle up your life! Sparkle up your life! Sparkle up your life!
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Soda maker carbonating bottle

      ADD912/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Sparkle up your life!

      Treat yourself with refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. All you need to do is 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing. See all benefits

      Soda maker carbonating bottle

      Sparkle up your life!

      Treat yourself with refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. All you need to do is 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing. See all benefits

      Sparkle up your life!

      Treat yourself with refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. All you need to do is 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing. See all benefits

      Soda maker carbonating bottle

      Sparkle up your life!

      Treat yourself with refreshing sparkling water anytime with Philips GoZero soda maker. All you need to do is 3 easy steps - fill, twist and press! Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Soda makers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Soda maker carbonating bottle

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Sparkle up your life!

        • BPA-free PET bottle

        Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing

        Sleek design with brushed stainless steel finishing easily fits your kitchen or home styles.

        BPA-free material

        BPA-free material.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Bottle quantity
          Single pack
          Product Dimensions (LxWxH)
          83 * 83 * 290  mm

        • Bottle specifications

          Bottle connection
          Twist
          Bottle material
          BPA-free PET
          Bottle capacity
          1 l

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • 425 g CO2 cylinder for up to 60 L of sparkling water depending on the level of carbonation
            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of 15% off*

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
            *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
            **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount