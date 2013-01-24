Home
    Portable Radio

    AE2160/00C
      AE2160/00C
      300 hours battery life

      Philips portable radio that works on mains and batteries. It has extended playing time and convenient controls so you can tune to news or music quickly and easily. Comes in a soft grey-blue to blend easily into any space.

      300 hours battery life

      Philips portable radio that works on mains and batteries. It has extended playing time and convenient controls so you can tune to news or music quickly and easily. Comes in a soft grey-blue to blend easily into any space.

        300 hours battery life

        • FM/MW, Analog tuning
        • Headphone jack
        • Battery or AC operated
        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

        A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

        Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

        Mains or battery operated for flexible placement

        Power your Philips radio set with batteries or a direct mains supply, and enjoy great convenience and flexibility. When a power socket is not available or when you don't want unsightly wires trailing, simply operate the set with batteries. When you need a continuous and stable power supply, connect the set directly to a wall socket. Now you can truly enjoy the freedom of listening wherever you like.

        Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

        Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favourite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound enhancement
          tone control
          Sound system
          mono
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Output power
          300 mW RMS

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Connectivity

          Audio/Video output
          Headphone (3.5 mm)

        • Dimensions

          Product weight
          0.52  kg
          Main unit depth
          60  mm
          Main unit height
          135  mm
          Main unit width
          210  mm

        • Power

          Battery type
          D size (LR20)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          2

