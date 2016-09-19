  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Portable Radio

    AE2180/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Splash-resistant portable AM/FM radio Splash-resistant portable AM/FM radio Splash-resistant portable AM/FM radio
      -{discount-value}

      Portable Radio

      AE2180/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Splash-resistant portable AM/FM radio

      Brings the enjoyment of radio listening to the bathroom or shower.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable Radio

      Splash-resistant portable AM/FM radio

      Brings the enjoyment of radio listening to the bathroom or shower.

      Splash-resistant portable AM/FM radio

      Brings the enjoyment of radio listening to the bathroom or shower.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable Radio

      Splash-resistant portable AM/FM radio

      Brings the enjoyment of radio listening to the bathroom or shower.

      Similar products

      See all Radios and Alarm clocks

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Portable Radio

        Portable Radio

        Total:

        Splash-resistant portable AM/FM radio

        AM/FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        AM/FM tuner for radio enjoyment

        Built-in clock function

        A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          300 mW
          Sound System
          Mono
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Station presets
          0
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          4
          Product depth
          80  mm
          Product height
          150  mm
          Product width
          95  mm
          Product weight
          0.38  kg

        • Power

          Battery type
          R6
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          3

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.