    Portable Radio

    AE6370/00
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Durable, Jewel-like Metal casing

      The jewel-like metal case makes this super-slim FM/MW portable a prized personal possession.

      Durable, Jewel-like Metal casing

      The jewel-like metal case makes this super-slim FM/MW portable a prized personal possession.

      Durable, Jewel-like Metal casing

      The jewel-like metal case makes this super-slim FM/MW portable a prized personal possession.

      Durable, Jewel-like Metal casing

      The jewel-like metal case makes this super-slim FM/MW portable a prized personal possession.

        Durable, Jewel-like Metal casing

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 5 mW
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • FM Stereo
          • MW

        • Connectivity

          Headphones
          3.5 mm

        • Accessories

          Detachable belt clip
          Yes
          Headphones
          Stereo earphones
          Pouch
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          24
          Product depth
          14.5  mm
          Product height
          82  mm
          Product width
          45  mm
          Product weight
          0.055  kg

        • Power

          Battery type
          R3
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          1

