Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Portable Radio

    AE6775/20Z
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Pocket convenience with digital quality Pocket convenience with digital quality Pocket convenience with digital quality
      -{discount-value}

      Portable Radio

      AE6775/20Z
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Pocket convenience with digital quality

      Super-compact pocket-size digital radio with 10 presets and automatic tuning.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable Radio

      Pocket convenience with digital quality

      Super-compact pocket-size digital radio with 10 presets and automatic tuning.

      Pocket convenience with digital quality

      Super-compact pocket-size digital radio with 10 presets and automatic tuning.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Portable Radio

      Pocket convenience with digital quality

      Super-compact pocket-size digital radio with 10 presets and automatic tuning.

      Similar products

      See all Radios and Alarm clocks

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Portable Radio

        Total:

        Pocket convenience with digital quality

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Large LCD display simplifies choosing control functions

        The large LCD text display guides you through control options with ease, while display backlighting simplifies controlling your complete home entertainment environment in the dark. Stay informed and in control.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 5 mW
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Station presets
          10
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • FM Stereo
          • MW

        • Connectivity

          Headphones
          3.5 mm

        • Accessories

          Headphones
          Stereo in earphone with winder

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          12
          Product depth
          18  mm
          Product height
          80  mm
          Product width
          78  mm
          Product weight
          0.065  kg

        • Power

          Battery type
          R3
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          2

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item