Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter

    AEA2000/12
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Play music wirelessly from smartphone to Hi-Fi Play music wirelessly from smartphone to Hi-Fi Play music wirelessly from smartphone to Hi-Fi
      -{discount-value}

      Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter

      AEA2000/12
      Find support for this product

      Play music wirelessly from smartphone to Hi-Fi

      Philips Bluetooth® Hi-Fi Adapter turns your Hi-Fi or PC speaker system into a wireless sound system. Simply connect the adapter, and you're ready to play music from your smartphone, tablet and other Bluetooth-enabled devices to your Hi-Fi. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter

      Play music wirelessly from smartphone to Hi-Fi

      Philips Bluetooth® Hi-Fi Adapter turns your Hi-Fi or PC speaker system into a wireless sound system. Simply connect the adapter, and you're ready to play music from your smartphone, tablet and other Bluetooth-enabled devices to your Hi-Fi. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all audio-home-systems

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Play music wirelessly from smartphone to Hi-Fi

        Bluetooth-enabled

        • Bluetooth® music receiver
        • For smartphone, tablet
        Works with any smartphone or tablet with Bluetooth

        Works with any smartphone or tablet with Bluetooth

        Bluetooth® Hi-Fi Adapter works with Bluetooth-enabled phones and tablets. Just turn on Bluetooth, connect to the Bluetooth Hi-Fi adapter and play music from your smartphone/tablet on your Hi-Fi.

        Connects wirelessly via Bluetooth technology

        Connects wirelessly via Bluetooth technology

        The Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter works with all versions of Bluetooth.

        Stream your local music library via Bluetooth technology

        Stream your local music library via Bluetooth technology

        You store your music on a smartphone and tablet. With Bluetooth® Hi-fi Adapter, you can stream all your music from your music library to your Hi-Fi system.

        Stream music apps from your smartphone or tablet to Hi-Fi

        Stream music apps from your smartphone or tablet to Hi-Fi

        All music lovers have their favourite music service or online radio apps on their mobile devices. Now you can play them directly on your Hi-Fi system.

        Connects to almost any Hi-Fi or PC speaker system

        Connects to almost any Hi-Fi or PC speaker system

        You can connect the Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter to almost any Hi-Fi or PC speaker system using standard analogue RCA or 3.5 mm jacks.

        Smooth and compact design

        Smooth and compact design

        The Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter features a compact and streamlined design, looking perfect on your favourite Hi-Fi.

        Uses RCA or 3.5-mm jack to connect adapter

        Standard analogue RCA or 3.5-mm jack (cable included).

        Enjoy better sound than from your smartphone

        You love music, and have a huge library on your smartphone and tablet. But the built-in speakers just don't sound right. With the Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter you can listen to all your favourite music with better sound.

        Plug-and-play for easy use

        The Bluetooth® Hi-Fi adapter connects readily to your favourite Hi-Fi. Just plug it into the RCA or 3.5-mm jacks, and you are ready to play music from your smartphone or tablet on your Hi-Fi.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          2.1+EDR
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          Bluetooth range
          Up to 10 m
          RCA Aux in
          Yes
          Audio in (3.5 mm)
          Yes

        • Accessories

          AC Adapter
          Yes
          Cables
          RCA to 3.5 mm cables
          Quick start guide
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Product height
          22  mm
          Product width
          74  mm
          Product depth
          74  mm
          Product weight
          0.04  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item