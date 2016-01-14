2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ130/12
Sleek design for any lifestyle
Free your portable music at home and enjoy it in superb sound on the Philips CD clock radio with aux-in connection. Its sleek, space-enhancing design features a large backlit LCD. Choose to wake up to a favourite CD, digital music or alarm.
CD
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
Alarm Time Display always shows both the current time and the time that your alarm is set to go off. The constant display eliminates the need to press a button in order to check whether the alarm has been set and at what time it will go off. Alarm Time Display constantly reassures you that your alarm is set correctly and that it will wake you up at the intended time.
2.2
of 5
5
Reviews
marianna
14/01/2016
Italia
Portatile leggero ma...
tutto ok unico problema non si può spegnere senza staccare la spina dalla corrente...poi ultimamente non so perchè la radio è sparita...
This review was made for AJ130 Radiosveglia con sintonizzazione digitale
This review was made for AJ130 Radiosveglia con sintonizzazione digitale
sandra1
27/11/2014
Nederland
niet handig in te stellen
Als ik het alarm wil instellen moet ik het een paar keer overdoen voordat het uiteindelijk is gelukt. En aangezien het voor de kinderen is is het voor hun helemaal niet handig in gebruik. Radio is niet zuiver.
This review was made for AJ130 Klokradio met digitale tuner
This review was made for AJ130 Klokradio met digitale tuner
vano
06/09/2011
Nederland
bediening ruim onder de maat
wij hebben dit product aangeschaft omdat de voorganger ervan binnen de garantie-periode defect was. Ziet er in eerste instantie leuk uit, echter de knoppen ter bediening bevinden zich aan 4 verschillende zijden van het product. Ervan uitgaande dat dit product meestal is gesitueerd op een nachtkastje in een niet altijd goed verlichte ruimte, betekent dit in de praktijk dat tbv bediening de klokradio moet worden vastgenomen om te kunnen bedienen............................lijkt onvoldoende over nagedacht ook de bediening op zich is qua volgorde etc niet altijd even logisch maar dit went
This review was made for AJ130 Klokradio met digitale tuner
This review was made for AJ130 Klokradio met digitale tuner