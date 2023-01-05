Other items in the box
- User manual
- Warranty certificate
Start your day your way!
This stylish Philips AJ3115/12 clock radio looks nice and wakes you up on time. It has a built-in FM radio and gives you the choice of waking up to your favourite station or to the buzzer. See all benefits
Digital tuning clock radio
Wake up to sounds from your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.
To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
The large display enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time and alarm easily, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.
