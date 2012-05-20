2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3270D/12
Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
Take pleasure in starting your day right - with your favourite music from your iPod/iPhone. This compact clock plays and charges the latest iPod/iPhone models, even with protective cases on. If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer.
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone
FM, dual alarm
2W
When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.
The Philips radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.
2.3
of 5
58
Reviews
Arrow54
20/05/2012
Nederland
Uitstekend
Een strak vormgegeven klokradio. Prima geluidskwaliteit. Grote, heldere cijfers in een rustige kleur. Handige koppeling met externe geluidsdrager.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3270D Klokradio voor iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3270D Klokradio voor iPod/iPhone
snoopyplouf59
16/07/2012
France
le top de la simplicite d'utilisation
simplicité d'utilisation, excellent son, compact on peut meme utiliser l'iphone avec sa coque de protection Tiens peu de place idéal pour emmener en voyage la qualité philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3270D Radio-réveil pour iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3270D Radio-réveil pour iPod/iPhone
laurina68
05/11/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
Prima product
Het is een mooi geluid en een prettige klok. Het enige vervelende is dat wij niet goed de zenders kunnen vinden om in testellen. Is een beetje lastig zoeken.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3270D Klokradio voor iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ3270D Klokradio voor iPod/iPhone