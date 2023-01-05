Search terms

      Always clear, always on time

      Big on sound and convenience, this Philips clock radio delivers the best of radio with FM digital tuning. A large display lets you tell the time at a glance, and built-in power backup ensures you wake up on time even after a power failure.

        Clock Radio

          Always clear, always on time

          Big on sound and convenience, this Philips clock radio delivers the best of radio with FM digital tuning. A large display lets you tell the time at a glance, and built-in power backup ensures you wake up on time even after a power failure. See all benefits

            Always clear, always on time

            with large display

            • Big display
            • FM, Digital tuning
            • Dual alarm
            • Time and alarm backup
            FM digital tuning with presets

            FM digital tuning with presets

            Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

            Wake up to your favourite radio tune or a buzzer

            Wake up to your favourite radio tune or a buzzer

            Wake up to sounds from your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

            Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

            Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

            The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

            Repeat alarm for additional snooze

            Repeat alarm for additional snooze

            To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

            Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

            Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

            Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power

            Big display for easy viewing

            The large display enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time and alarm easily, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.

            Easy clock set for instruction-free time and alarm setup

            The time and alarm are so easy to set up that referring to the Quick Start Guide or Instructions For Use may not be necessary. Simply refer to the Clock radio's silkscreen buttons to set the time and alarm.

            Technical Specifications

            • Clock

              Type
              Digital
              Display
              LED
              Time format
              24 H

            • Alarm

              No. of alarms
              2
              Alarm source
              • Buzzer
              • FM radio
              Snooze (repeat alarm)
              Yes, 9 mins
              24-hour alarm reset
              Yes
              Sleep timer
              15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

            • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

              Tuner bands
              FM
              FM frequency range
              87.5 - 108  MHz
              No. of preset stations
              10 FM
              Antenna
              FM antenna

            • Convenience

              Display brightness
              High/Low

            • Sound

              Sound system
              mono
              Output power (RMS)
              400 mW
              Volume Control
              digital

            • Power

              Power type
              AC Input
              AC power input
              100-240 V, 50/60 Hz
              Operation power consumption
              1.2
              Standby power consumption
              < 1 W
              Battery type
              AAA
              Number of batteries
              2

            • Dimensions

              Packaging type
              D-box
              Product dimensions (WxDxH)
              191 x 103 x 69.5  mm
              Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
              234 x 74 x 110 mm
              Product weight
              0.33  kg
              Weight incl. Packaging
              0.4  kg

            • Accessories

              AC/DC Adapter
              Yes
              Quick start guide
              Yes
              Warranty
              Warranty leaflet

