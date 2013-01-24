  • 2 year warranty

    Digital tuning clock radio

    AJ3551/12
    • Big display clock radio
      Digital tuning clock radio

      AJ3551/12
        Digital tuning clock radio

        Big display clock radio

        • Big display
        Wake up to your favourite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to your favourite radio tune or a buzzer

        Wake up to sounds from your favourite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant waking experience

        Start your day the right way by waking up gently to a gradually increasing alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a pre-set volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favourite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Adjustable display brightness for comfortable viewing

        Adjustable display brightness allows you to customise the display to your needs.

        Easy clock set for instruction-free time and alarm setup

        The time and alarm are so easy to set up that referring to the Quick Start Guide or Instructions For Use may not be necessary. Simply refer to the Clock radio's silkscreen buttons to set the time and alarm.

        Big display for easy viewing

        The large display enables easy readability of the content on the screen. Now you can read the time and alarm easily, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.

        Adjustable timer turns radio off at a preset time

        The radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.

        Technical Specifications

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • 24-hour alarm reset
          • buzzer alarm
          • radio alarm
          • repeat alarm (snooze)
          Clock
          • Digital
          • sleep timer
          Display type
          LED display
          Clock enhancements
          backup clock

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW
          Tuner enhancement
          auto scan

        • Sound

          Sound system
          mono
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          power cord
          Others
          User Manual
          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate

        • Power

          Backup battery
          AAA (not included)
          Number of batteries
          4
          Power type
          AC Input

        • Dimensions

          Packaging type
          D-box
          Main unit depth
          63  mm
          Main unit height
          92  mm
          Packaging depth
          85  mm
          Main unit width
          172  mm
          Packaging height
          115  mm
          Packaging width
          180  mm

