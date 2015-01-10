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Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJ5030/12

3.3

| (39) Reviews

Wake up and beam

Enjoy the convenience of time shone onto any surface you like. Sharpen the image or flip it, so it is always clear and readable on a wall or ceiling. This clock also automatically sets the time and offers melody, radio or buzzer as alarm options.

See all benefits

with a time projection

Wake up and beam

  • Time projection

  • FM, Digital tuning

  • Dual alarm

  • Time & alarm backup

Flexible projection angle for easy viewing anywhere

Have things your way with a clock that shines the time anywhere you want, thanks to a projection tube that has a flexible casting angle. The tube can be adjusted horizontally and vertically, with fine adjustment controls, so you can get the time image exactly where you want it — on the wall, ceiling or piece of furniture. It lets you check the time without even having to turn your head, and it simply looks great.

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Adjustable focus for sharpest time projection

Get projected time images that are always sharp with an easy-to-use focus control. You can adjust the focus control to maintain a clear, projected image range from 1 to 2.5 m. Enjoy clean and sharp projected images, and always have a clear view of time.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

39

Reviews

10/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Perfect Clock Radio and Alarm

Great and well thought out piece of equipment. Functions are many and easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio

21/10/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Hij doet dat wat ik verwacht had

De beoordeling is voor 2 stuks, ze doen het prima, vooral als het donker is zie je hoe dan ook altijd hoe laat het is, op de klok zelf of op de muur. Mvg. Arie

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5030 Klokradio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5030 Klokradio

14/08/2014

Deutschland

Deutschland

Endlich zufrieden

Nachdem ich einige Produkte ausprobiert habe und nicht zufrieden war, freue ich mich, endlich meinen morgendlichen Begleiter gefunden zu haben. Er ist nicht zu groß und sieht schick aus. Die Bedienung ist am Anfang etwas intuitiv, da das Handbuch nicht alles erklärt. Genial finde ich die eingestellte Uhrzeit und besonders der Sendersuchlauf, bei dem die empfangenen Sender direkt einem Programmpunkt zugeordnet werden. Der Radioempfang ist gut und deutlich, keine störenden Nebengeräusche. Die Projektion der Zeit an z.B. die Zimmerdecke brauche ich nicht, funktioniert aber einwandfrei. Das Display leuchtet sehr stark. Nach der ersten Nacht habe ich aber den Dimmer entdeckt. Jetzt ist es o.k., obwohl es noch eine Stufe dunkler sein könnte. Die Lautstärke ist gut zu regulieren. Alles in Allem bin ich sehr zufrieden.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5030 Radiowecker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ5030 Radiowecker

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