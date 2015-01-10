2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ5030/12
Wake up and beam
Enjoy the convenience of time shone onto any surface you like. Sharpen the image or flip it, so it is always clear and readable on a wall or ceiling. This clock also automatically sets the time and offers melody, radio or buzzer as alarm options.
Time projection
FM, Digital tuning
Dual alarm
Time & alarm backup
Have things your way with a clock that shines the time anywhere you want, thanks to a projection tube that has a flexible casting angle. The tube can be adjusted horizontally and vertically, with fine adjustment controls, so you can get the time image exactly where you want it — on the wall, ceiling or piece of furniture. It lets you check the time without even having to turn your head, and it simply looks great.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Get projected time images that are always sharp with an easy-to-use focus control. You can adjust the focus control to maintain a clear, projected image range from 1 to 2.5 m. Enjoy clean and sharp projected images, and always have a clear view of time.
3.3
of 5
39
Reviews
DW67
10/01/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Perfect Clock Radio and Alarm
Great and well thought out piece of equipment. Functions are many and easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Clock Radio
trein1
21/10/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
Hij doet dat wat ik verwacht had
De beoordeling is voor 2 stuks, ze doen het prima, vooral als het donker is zie je hoe dan ook altijd hoe laat het is, op de klok zelf of op de muur. Mvg. Arie
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Klokradio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Klokradio
Motorbiene
14/08/2014
Deutschland
Endlich zufrieden
Nachdem ich einige Produkte ausprobiert habe und nicht zufrieden war, freue ich mich, endlich meinen morgendlichen Begleiter gefunden zu haben. Er ist nicht zu groß und sieht schick aus. Die Bedienung ist am Anfang etwas intuitiv, da das Handbuch nicht alles erklärt. Genial finde ich die eingestellte Uhrzeit und besonders der Sendersuchlauf, bei dem die empfangenen Sender direkt einem Programmpunkt zugeordnet werden. Der Radioempfang ist gut und deutlich, keine störenden Nebengeräusche. Die Projektion der Zeit an z.B. die Zimmerdecke brauche ich nicht, funktioniert aber einwandfrei. Das Display leuchtet sehr stark. Nach der ersten Nacht habe ich aber den Dimmer entdeckt. Jetzt ist es o.k., obwohl es noch eine Stufe dunkler sein könnte. Die Lautstärke ist gut zu regulieren. Alles in Allem bin ich sehr zufrieden.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Radiowecker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ5030 Radiowecker