2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ7030D/12
Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
Rise and shine to your favourite tunes from your iPod/iPhone or FM with the dashing Philips Clock radio that will brighten your room—and mornings! Its smart dock lets you charge your devices without the need to remove its protective casing.
MP3 Link
Enjoy your favourite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favourite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.
When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.
3.6
of 5
17
Reviews
kees40
02/03/2012
Nederland
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7030D Klokradio met alarm, voor iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7030D Klokradio met alarm, voor iPod/iPhone
MenK
29/01/2012
Nederland
De enige bruikbare iPhone wekkerradio
Dit is de 5e(!) iPhone wekker die ik kocht en eindelijk heb ik een product gevonden dat doet wat een wekker moet doen!!! Andere iPhone wekkers hebben een LCD-scherm, dat 's nachts te veel licht geeft en/of wekken op volume 10 (of zo): veel te hard! Die andere exemplaren heb ik daarom allemaal moeten ruilen, maar nu heb ik eindelijk gevonden wat ik zocht. Ik raad hem iedere iPhone eigenaar aan!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7030D Klokradio met alarm, voor iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7030D Klokradio met alarm, voor iPod/iPhone
Alessandro65
24/08/2012
Italia
Ottimo prodotto veramente consigliato
Prodotto eccellente suono ben definito con ottimi bassi pur considerando le dimensioni, molto intuitivo l'utilizzo e molto gradevole il design. Consigliatissimo...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7030D Radiosveglia per iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7030D Radiosveglia per iPod/iPhone