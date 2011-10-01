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docking station for iPod/iPhone

AJ7040D/12

3.3

| (3) Reviews

Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

Start each day right with your favourite music from your iPod/iPhone. With built-in Bass Reflex speakers, this sleek docking system delivers rich, deep bass and powerful sound. If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer with its dual alarm.

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Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod/iPhone through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, you can navigate speedily yet simply through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

3

Reviews

4
1

01/10/2011

België

België

Echtwaar de allerbeste kook ooit!!!

dat geluid is echt zo goed ik had het niet verwacht van een dock zonder bass!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7040D Docking station voor iPod/iPhone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7040D Docking station voor iPod/iPhone

15/07/2012

France

France

Deçu par le rendu sonore...

Bien que le produit en lui même soi sympa et agréable d'utilisation, je trouve le rendu son pas terrible en comparaison a d'autre station d’accueil de même type que je possède. Son sourd, manque de netteté musical. Ce qui est bien dommage.

This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone

This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone

22/02/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Mooi uiterlijk

Jammer van de slechte geluidskwaliteit te veel bas, daardoor is de spraak moeilijk te verstaan.

Pros

mooi uiterlijk

Cons

geluid via FM te zware bas

This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone

Date of Use 2018-02-22

This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone

Date of Use 2018-02-22

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