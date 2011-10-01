Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
AJ7040D/12
Wake up to great sound from your iPod/iPhone
Start each day right with your favourite music from your iPod/iPhone. With built-in Bass Reflex speakers, this sleek docking system delivers rich, deep bass and powerful sound. If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer with its dual alarm.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod/iPhone through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, you can navigate speedily yet simply through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adapters. What's more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
C22DRIC
01/10/2011
België
Echtwaar de allerbeste kook ooit!!!
dat geluid is echt zo goed ik had het niet verwacht van een dock zonder bass!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7040D Docking station voor iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7040D Docking station voor iPod/iPhone
sietch
15/07/2012
France
Deçu par le rendu sonore...
Bien que le produit en lui même soi sympa et agréable d'utilisation, je trouve le rendu son pas terrible en comparaison a d'autre station d’accueil de même type que je possède. Son sourd, manque de netteté musical. Ce qui est bien dommage.
This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone
This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone
Vlagdag
22/02/2020
Nederland
Mooi uiterlijk
Jammer van de slechte geluidskwaliteit te veel bas, daardoor is de spraak moeilijk te verstaan.
Pros
mooi uiterlijk
Cons
geluid via FM te zware bas
This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone
Date of Use 2018-02-22
This review was made for AJ7040D docking station for iPod/iPhone
Date of Use 2018-02-22