Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
AJ7260D/12
Wake up to great music
Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning or 30-pin connector, and get rich and clear sound. This chic dual dock alarm clock radio features an extra USB port that allows you to charge three devices at once and wakes you in time
DualDock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
USB port for charging
FM, dual alarm
8 W
This system has 8W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
3.7
of 5
23
Reviews
Ashash
26/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Nice Clock/Radio/iPhone and iPad charger
Bought this as a gift, the person that received this says it is a great Radio Alarm clock and charge up both the iPhone and iPad on this device at night, very convenient when it is just sitting on the bedside table.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio
Zola
26/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Nice Clock/Radio/iPhone and iPad charger
Bought this as a gift, the person that received this says it is a great Radio Alarm clock and charge up both the iPhone and iPad on this device at night, very convenient when it is just sitting on the bedside table.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio
LuQuin
31/03/2014
United Kingdom
Great product
Great quality sound - nice deep base. Easy to set up - just sit your iPhone/ipad onto connector and the time and day sets up automatically. Great feature of being able to turn the display off completely during night hours as well as having 3 other brightness choices. Lovely touch when the radio comes on in the morning - it starts of very quietly and gradually increases to the volume level that has been chosen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio