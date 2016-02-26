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Discontinued

Dual dock triple charging clock radio

AJ7260D/12

3.7

| (23) Reviews

Wake up to great music

Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning or 30-pin connector, and get rich and clear sound. This chic dual dock alarm clock radio features an extra USB port that allows you to charge three devices at once and wakes you in time

See all benefits

with this iPod/iPhone/iPad docking station

Wake up to great music

  • DualDock for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • USB port for charging

  • FM, dual alarm

  • 8 W

Dual docking system to charge and play your iPod/iPhone/iPad

Neodymium speaker driver for rich and clear sound

8 W RMS total output power

8 W RMS total output power

This system has 8W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

23

Reviews

26/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Nice Clock/Radio/iPhone and iPad charger

Bought this as a gift, the person that received this says it is a great Radio Alarm clock and charge up both the iPhone and iPad on this device at night, very convenient when it is just sitting on the bedside table.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio

26/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Nice Clock/Radio/iPhone and iPad charger

Bought this as a gift, the person that received this says it is a great Radio Alarm clock and charge up both the iPhone and iPad on this device at night, very convenient when it is just sitting on the bedside table.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio

31/03/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product

Great quality sound - nice deep base. Easy to set up - just sit your iPhone/ipad onto connector and the time and day sets up automatically. Great feature of being able to turn the display off completely during night hours as well as having 3 other brightness choices. Lovely touch when the radio comes on in the morning - it starts of very quietly and gradually increases to the volume level that has been chosen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ7260D Dual dock triple charging clock radio

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