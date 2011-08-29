  • 2 year warranty

    Clock Radio

    AJB3552/12
    Find support for this product
    • Big display. Big sound. Big display. Big sound. Big display. Big sound.
      -{discount-value}

      Clock Radio

      AJB3552/12
      Find support for this product

        Big display. Big sound.

        • Big display
        • DAB+/FM, Digital tuning
        • Alarm
        • Time and alarm backup

        Large, clear, black-gloss display

        The large, black-gloss display clearly shows the time, station information, and DAB signal strength. You can adjust the display brightness or set this alarm clock to adjust brightness automatically. In bright daylight, you'll still be able to read the time. At night, the display dims so the glow won't disturb your sleep.

        Gentle Wake. Alarm tone or radio volume slowly increases

        The Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing alarm to ease you into the day. You can set it to work with the alarm tone or the radio.

        Digital tuning with up to 20 presets

        From non-stop music to the latest news, this digital radio is your ticket to better listening. The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception, and you can set up to 20 presets for your favourite stations. Press the Dynamic Bass Boost button to fill out low tones at any volume.

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          DAB
          • Band III
          • Info display
          • Smart Scan
          • Menu
          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20 (FM), 20 (DAB)
          Antenna
          FM Antenna

        • Sound

          Volume Control
          Volume Control rotary/encoder
          Output power (RMS)
          1.5 W
          Sound System
          Mono

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          LCD
          Backlight colour
          White
          Alarms
          • 24-hour alarm reset
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • Gentle Wake
          • Radio Alarm
          • Repeat alarm (snooze)
          • Sleep timer
          Clock/Version
          Digital

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC mains
          Power supply
          100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • User Manual
          • Quick start guide
          • AC-DC Adapter
          • Warranty certificate

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          63  mm
          Product height
          92  mm
          Product width
          172  mm
          Packaging Depth
          82  mm
          Packaging Height
          105  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Packaging Width
          245  mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • User Manual
        • Quick start guide
        • AC-DC Adapter
        • Warranty certificate

