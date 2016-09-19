  • 2 year warranty

    Portable Radio/Cassette Rec.

    AQ6345/00
    • Record your ideas wherever you are Record your ideas wherever you are Record your ideas wherever you are
      Portable Radio/Cassette Rec.

      AQ6345/00
      Record your ideas wherever you are

      Capture your thoughts on tape with this handy, pocket-size memo recorder.

      Portable Radio/Cassette Rec.

      Record your ideas wherever you are

      Capture your thoughts on tape with this handy, pocket-size memo recorder.

      Record your ideas wherever you are

      Capture your thoughts on tape with this handy, pocket-size memo recorder.

      Portable Radio/Cassette Rec.

      Record your ideas wherever you are

      Capture your thoughts on tape with this handy, pocket-size memo recorder.

        Record your ideas wherever you are

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

        A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

        Built-in flat mic for excellent quality sound recording

        High-quality built-in condenser microphone for excellent quality sound recording

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          150 mW
          Sound Enhancement
          Noise Reduction
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Audio Playback

          Cassette Deck Technology
          Mechanical
          Cassette Playback Modes
          • Cue
          • Fast Wind/Rewind
          • Full Auto Stop
          • Pause key
          • Tape Counter
          Number of decks
          1

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          Tape

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          3 V
          Headphones
          3.5 mm

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          34  mm
          Product height
          112  mm
          Product width
          91  mm
          Product weight
          0.24  kg

        • Power

          Battery type
          • AA
          • R6
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          2

