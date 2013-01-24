Home
      Capture your ideas

      The simple straight forward way to record your thoughts and ideas on a compact cassette.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Capture your ideas

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

        Built-in speaker to enjoy radio out-loud with a good sound

        A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.

        Built-in flat mic for excellent quality sound recording

        High-quality built-in condenser microphone for excellent quality sound recording

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Sound System
          Mono
          Volume Control
          rotary

        • Audio Playback

          Cassette Deck Technology
          Mechanical
          Cassette Playback Modes
          • Cue
          • Fast Wind/Rewind
          • Full Auto Stop
          • Pause key
          • Tape Counter
          Number of decks
          1

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          Tape

        • Connectivity

          Headphones
          3.5 mm
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          225  mm
          Product height
          60  mm
          Product width
          140  mm
          Product weight
          0.8  kg

        • Power

          Battery type
          LR14
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Number of batteries
          4

